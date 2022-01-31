Mallrat teases forthcoming new single ‘Your Love’

Mallrat has shared a preview of her first new music of 2022, a song titled ‘Your Love’, ahead of its official release on Friday (February 4).

The Brisbane-based singer took to social media last night (January 31) with a ten-second clip that depicts her walking through a grassy regional area towards an abandoned petrol station. Part of the song plays underneath it, which is composed of glitchy, pitched vocal samples.

Watch the teaser below:

Last month, Mallrat shared a silent eight-second video of her looking in the mirror and adjusting the straps on her white top with the promise that “everything is changing” in two weeks’ time. For the audio teaser, the singer has simply captioned it: “Introducing Mallrat 2.0”.

‘Your Love’ will be the first new song from Mallrat since her 2021 collaboration with The Knocks, ‘R U HIGH’. She has ostensibly been working on her debut album since at least 2020, telling NME at the time that it was “still taking shape”. Later that year, Mallrat released the single ‘Rockstar’.

Her last EP, ‘Driving Music’, was released in 2019. A four-star review from NME described the EP as “the sleekest she’s put out so far”.

“It’s hard to compare [Mallrat] to many of her peers,” it read. “What she’s always done has been distinctly her own, and as she rounds off some of the rough edges of her earlier work, that’s something about her that has yet to change.”