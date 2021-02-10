Marilyn Manson’s streaming figures for his back catalogue rise despite abuse allegations

Streaming figures and digital sales for Marilyn Manson‘s back catalogue are up despite a series of abuse allegations being made against the shock rocker.

According to Billboard, total on-demand streams, were up 7 per cent in the week ending February 4 to 6 million and his digital sales reached 2,000 – a 40 per cent increase.

But Manson’s latest single, ‘Don’t Chase The Dead’, has fallen off Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, after spending 12 weeks on the chart. Last week, it was at Number 34 in the chart.

It comes after actor Evan Rachel Wood and four other women made allegations of abuse, grooming and manipulation against the musician.

Manson denied the initial claims, writing in an Instagram post: “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

The musician has been dropped by his record label, Loma Vista, and his longterm manager Tony Ciulla since Wood and the other women’s first allegations were made public. He has also been axed from his TV projects, with his appearances removed from American Gods and the Creepshow anthology.

Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell also recently accused Manson of filming up her skirt without her consent when they met at a festival.

Former collaborators have denounced Manson, including Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland. The latter also previously played guitar in Manson’s band for one year.

Earlier this week, a photographer alleged that Manson once “forced female fans to strip” as part of a warped sex game.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.