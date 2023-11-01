Marvel is reportedly considering bringing back original Avengers characters to combat struggles at the box office.

Known for the creation of some of the highest grossing movies of all time including Spiderman: Far From Home, Captain America and Guardians of the Galaxy, the franchise has spent the last decade creating blockbuster superhero hits starring some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

However, the studio is facing struggles due to a number of reasons, including its dipping box office projection for its next movie. The Marvels, opening in UK cinemas on November 10, is set to open to $75-80 million against a budget of $250 million. The movie will see Brie Larson reprise her popular role as Captain Marvel. The box office estimate is considered shockingly low compared to Marvel’s success in recent years, with Avengers: Endgame grossing $1.2 billion worldwide in its debut weekend, according to Vox.

The Marvels was already facing various obstacles. Its director Nia DaCosta began work on another film while it was still in production, and a four-week pushback due to storyline coherence problems postponed the release date twice.

The studio is also facing uncertainty due to the recent announcement of a trial date for Jonathan Majors. The actor, known for his portrayal of Kang The Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was on track to make more major appearances for the franchise over the next few years. He is currently facing domestic violence charges, forcing Marvel to reconsider plans.

According to sources via Variety, a solution may involve bringing back the original cast for an Avengers movie. The first movie, The Avengers (2012) made over $1.5 billion at the box office and was nominated for numerous accolades and became the highest-grossing film of 2012. Bringing back some of the original cast may involve the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and could even see the revival of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. The studio has reportedly not committed to the idea yet.

Elsewhere, Marvel director, Joe Russo, recently appeared to mock Martin Scorcese over box office success.