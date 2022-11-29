Mashd N Kutcher’s Dan Andrews song ‘Get On The Beers’ has become a Christmas storybook

Mashd N Kutcher have turned their signature song, ‘Get On The Beers’, into an illustrated Christmas book titled Get On The Beers: A Christmas Story.

The book depicts Victorian premier Dan Andrews – who uttered the song’s titular phrase in a press conference in March 2020 – as Santa Claus, with cases of beer in his sack of presents. “As best we can tell, this was an important story which must be told, as the spirit of Christmas again brings joy to those all over,” Mashd N Kutcher in a press statement. “That’s what must be done.”

The song itself was originally released in 2020, with Mashd N Kutcher sampling Andrews’ press conference speech that discouraged social gatherings that broke from COVID-19 lockdowns. “You won’t be able to go to the pub, because the pub is shut,” Andrews said at the time. “That doesn’t mean you can have all your mates around to [your] home and get on the beers, that’s not appropriate. It’s not essential, it’s not needed, and all it will do is spread the virus.”

Advertisement

The song peaked at Number 39 on the ARIA Singles Chart, and topped the AIR Australian Independent Singles Chart. It would also go on to achieve Gold certification from ARIA, and charted at Number 12 in the triple j Hottest 100 of 2020. For the latter, Andrews himself recorded an introduction for the song.

“I’m pleased to be in great company among other Hottest 100 novelty artists like Denis Leary, Adam Sandler, and Pauline Pantsdown,” he said. “I think we can all agree their contributions have stood the test of time.”

Mashd N Kutcher have taken their production techniques to the triple j breakfast show of late, creating unlikely mash-ups for a segment called Will It Mash? Andrews, meanwhile, was recently re-elected for a third term in the Victorian state election, and will officially become the longest serving Labor Premier in the state’s history next February.

Get On The Beers: A Christmas Story is available to purchase via Amazon.