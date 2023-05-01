Matthew Lawrence says he refused to strip in exchange for potential Marvel role

Matthew Lawrence has said that he lost his agency after refusing to strip for a director who promised him a role in a Marvel movie.

The Mrs Doubtfire star made the allegation while discussing sexual harassment in the film industry during a podcast with his brothers Joey and Andrew Lawrence, who are also actors.

“There’s been many times in my life where I’ve been propositioned to get a huge role,” he told Brotherly Love.

“I’ve lost my agency because I went to the hotel room, which I can’t believe they would send me to, of a very prominent Oscar award winning director who showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off, said he needed to take Polaroids of me and said if I did X, Y and Z, I would be the next Marvel character.”

When he refused and left the hotel room, Lawrence said he lost the agency he was signed to. Lawrence did not disclose when the incident took place or who the director was.

He also spoke about the #MeToo movement and said it was a “very good thing” but he added that men are less supported in sharing their stories of sexual harassment within the industry.

“Not a lot of guys in my opinion have come out and talked about this in the industry. Now granted, it’s probably a third of what women go through. Men go through this as well, whether it’s another woman or another man in power,” Lawrence said.

He added: “I think our society is less ready to hear that situation is going on with men than they are with women.”

Lawrence starred alongside Robin Williams as Chris Hillard in Mrs Doubtfire in 1993.

He reportedly previously said that the late actor told him to avoid doing drugs.