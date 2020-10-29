Stranger Things star Maya Hawke’s brother has joined the cast of the Netflix show.

Levon Thurman Hawke was spotted on set alongside Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in the series, as Stranger Things resumed production on season four.

There’s no confirmation yet on Levon’s character, but the actor was spotted in ’80s punk rock attire alongside Harington while filming on set.

Advertisement

Check out the photos here:

more pics of levon hawke on set pic.twitter.com/jP4yypg2kS — best of stranger things (@badpostst) October 22, 2020

Maya Hawke joined the show as Robin Buckley in season three, and recently told NME that the character changed as she started rehearsing.

She said Robin was meant to be “snarky, dark, almost gothic ‘80s punk”, but explained, “that wasn’t the actress that they hired”.

She added: “I’m an Energiser bunny smile addict, especially when I’m nervous. So the character also shifted and became more like me as we were filming.”

Stranger Things will be returning for season four hopefully next year, as filming starts up again after the coronavirus shutdown.

Advertisement

A number of photos from the set have revealed that the series will be set in 1986, as a number of posters in a shop including Tom Hanks’ The Man with One Red Shoe and Michael J. Fox’s Teen Wolf debuted on home video in that year.

The Duffer brothers also teased that a number of “cool” guest stars could be set to join the upcoming batch of episodes.

“It’s a really fun way to get to meet one of your icons, you know?” Matt explained. “Write a part for them and see if they want to do it… these are actors we grew up watching so it’s amazing and surreal.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Stranger Things season four so far.