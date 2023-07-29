Megan Fox responds to “weirdo” critics after sharing friend’s GoFundMe appeal

Megan Fox has responded to a section of her social media followers who criticised her for sharing a friend’s GoFundMe appeal – calling them “weirdos”.

The Transformers actor reportedly shared a link to her friend Brittney Boyce’s fundraiser – in aid of her father’s cancer treatment. The post which indy100 reports was shared via Instagram stories on Monday (July 24) received some backlash.

She then subsequently addressed some negative comments that came her way in a Stories post on Friday (July 28). Fox labelled some social media users “psychos” for their responses to the post, the publication reports.

“Hey weirdos,” the Jennifer’s Body star wrote. “Do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe [Brittany Boyce] doesn’t want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?”

She continued: “I just obliged her request. Anything she needs from me personally she will ask and [I] will do it privately. One thing you’re not going to accuse me of is being miserly or lacking generosity.

“So try again on another day (probably [tomorrow]!) with some different bullshit, you bunch of psychos [sic].”

Boyce set up the fundraising appeal on GoFundMe last week. On the page she states the goal of her appeal is to help her father who is not “covered by insurance” with medical expenses so “he can focus on himself and not the stress on finances”.

At this time the appeal page registers a total of $11,455 raised for a goal set at $60,000.