Metallica have teamed up with Vans for a range of new shoes to mark the 30th anniversary reissue of the band’s self-titled 1991 LP, which is commonly known as ‘The Black Album’.

The collection features two limited-edition designs of Van’s Sk8-Hi and Classic Slip-On footwear with both featuring artwork designed by Metallica artist Pushead, who has provided imagery for the band’s merchandise and stage sets since 1986.

The artist’s ‘Sad But True’ design featuring facing skulls makes its way onto the quarter panels of the Sk8-Hi and opposing sides of each Classic Slip-On.

The styles also include a graphic blue shatter pattern, silver Metallica branding and the band’s name printed on the heel stay. You can view the collection below and purchase them here from 5am BST this Sunday (July 25).

Vans and Metallica Celebrate 30th Anniversary of the Black Album with Footwear Collection Featuring Artwork by Pushead pic.twitter.com/oYwldoMTwy — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) July 21, 2021

The launch marks the fourth collaboration between Vans and Metallica, with the most recent being in 2018.

Meanwhile, the band also recently shared three new versions of their song ‘Wherever I May Roam’ to mark the 30th anniversary reissue of ‘The Black Album’.

They followed recent covers from the likes of St. Vincent, Sam Fender, Biffy Clyro, Diet Cig, and Miley Cyrus.

Remastered for ultimate sound quality, the reissue will be available in multiple configurations including 180-gram double vinyl LP, standard CD and 3CD expanded edition, digital, and limited-edition deluxe boxset.

The boxset will contain the album remastered on 180-gram 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), six DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card.

The special 30th anniversary edition of ‘The Black Album’, is set for release on September 10. You can pre-order it here.