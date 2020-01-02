Michael Stipe to release second solo single ‘Drive to the Ocean’ on his 60th birthday

Michael Stipe has confirmed he will release his second solo single ‘Drive To The Ocean’ on his 60th birthday.

The former R.E.M. frontman previously shared his debut solo angle ‘Your Capricious Soul’ in October. Both tracks have featured in the musician’s live sets recently.

‘Drive To The Ocean’ will be released on Stipe’s official website on Saturday (January 4) and will be priced at 77 cents (58p), although fans will be given the option to pay more. Alongside a download of the track, purchasers will receive “exclusive wallpapers, the (Stipe-directed) video, a lyric video, a high-resolution audio version of the song as well as Stipe’s original lyric document”.

So far, Stipe has released two teasers for the new single. The first features just a drum track while the second gives a fuller glimpse at what to expect from the song. You can download both here.

The musician will be “redirecting all of his earnings from sales and synchronization licensing for the first 365 days” to nonprofit Pathway To Paris . The organisation is working towards turning the Paris Agreement into reality and was founded by Rebecca Foon and Patti Smith ’s daughter Jesse Paris Smith.

In a statement, Stipe said: “I am so happy to collaborate with Pathway to Paris for this year 2020. The work that they are doing is vital and foundational — it is essential for a future that we can and will claim as our own.”

Proceeds from ‘Your Capricious Soul’ were donated to Extinction Rebellion, who Stipe described as having given him “the incentive to push the release and not wait”.