Mildlife announce debut live album ‘Live From South Channel Island’

Melbourne band Mildlife have shared details of their first-ever live album, entitled ‘Live From South Channel Island’.

Originally released as a limited-edition vinyl and streaming concert film in July, the live record will get an official vinyl release and arrive on streaming services in April 2022. The performance was recorded and filmed on location in Port Phillip Bay, which can be found on the titular South Channel Island. The artificial island is located off the coast of Sorrento in the south of Victoria, some 100km from the band’s native Melbourne.

Unable to perform for a live audience at the time, the quartet travelled by boat to the island to film an eight-song performance primarily lifted from their 2020 album ‘Automatic’.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared a clip of their performance of the track ‘Citations’. Watch it below:

The announcement follows Mildlife’s recent ARIA win – their first – at the 2021 ceremony, with ‘Automatic’ taking home the award for Best Jazz Album.

The band are also set to tour throughout the first half of 2022 – first to Brisbane for a one-off headliner, then to Sydney as a part of the King Street Carnival followed by a string of regional Victoria dates. The quartet will then tour through Europe between April and May.

‘Live From South Channel Island’ is set for release on April 29, 2022. Preorders are up now on Mildlife’s Bandcamp page.