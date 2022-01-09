‘Minecraft’ mod completely recreates ‘Doom’ – including the demons

A modder has released a pack that turns Minecraft into Doom by adding levels, demons, and guns.

The mod is available to download now, directly through Sibology’s webpage. Once installed, Doomed: Demons of the Nether will provide players with several levels inspired by the 2016 shooter from id Software.

To install the mod, users should follow the instructions, which can be found on the above webpage as well. It requires Minecraft to be back patched to version 1.16.3, and players will then need to install the adventure map and resource pack. The mod currently only works in singleplayer.

Once installed, Minecraft will be altered with a Martian landscape, industrial buildings, and gameplay from Doom. Staples from the shooter such as gore nests, a trip to hell, and the BFG are all present too. The chainsaw even returns and drops ammo when an enemy is killed with it.

