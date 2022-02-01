Moaning Lisa confirm album tour dates, announce supports

Moaning Lisa have announced that their forthcoming tour is still on, despite ongoing venue restrictions, as well as sharing support acts for each show.

The tour, in support of their debut album ‘Something Like This But Not This’, is set to begin on Friday February 18 at the Lansdowne Hotel in Sydney. Most of the tour’s dates were originally scheduled for October and November, but were ultimately rescheduled to February and March due to most of the country still coming out of lockdown periods.

In a statement, the band expressed their excitement at the possibility of performing live again, after nearly a year of being unable to.

“It seems like an eternity since we’ve seen you all, [and] these will be our first live shows in 10 months,” they wrote.

“We can confirm they will be jam-packed with all that pent-up emotional energy, and will be some of the best shows we’ve put on yet.”

In addition to confirming the go-ahead of the dates, the band have announced support acts for each show. The tour will take in Sydney, Wollongong, the band’s current home base of Melbourne, Ballarat, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and the band’s original hometown of Canberra. The full list of dates and support acts are available below.

Restrictions are currently in place across indoor venues in New South Wales, placing a ban on singing and dancing. The restrictions were originally set to end on January 27, but were extended for an additional month last week.

There also remains uncertainty regarding Western Australia performances from non-WA artists, given the ongoing hard border between the state and the rest of the country.

Moaning Lisa released ‘Something Like This But Not This’ in October 2021. A four-star review from NME described the album as “dreamy, melodic punk-pop with squalling, feedback-rich onslaughts of guitar”.

Moaning Lisa’s ‘Something Like This But Not This’ album tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

18 – Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel (with Lili Crane and Sl8erboy)

19 – Wollongong, La La La’s (with Lili Crane and Imaginarypeople)

25 – Melbourne, The Gasometer (with Zig Zag and Kill Bell)

26 – Ballarat, Volta (with Obscura Hail)

MARCH

4 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge (with Mouse and Straight Girls)

11 – Perth, The Sewing Room (with Tanaya Harper and Girl From Mars)

12 – Adelaide, Fat Controller (with Keeskea and Nuclear Family)

19 – Canberra, Transit Bar (with Nina Leo and Dog World)