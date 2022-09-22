Moody Beaches announce debut album, share lead single ‘Crowded World’

Melbourne post-punk trio Moody Beaches have shared ‘Crowded World’, the first single from their forthcoming debut album.

The song, released today (September 22), is the band’s first new music since the release of their 2020 single ‘Stay Cool’. Per a press statement from lead vocalist and guitarist Anna Lienhop, the song was written “about a moment when it felt like my external and internal world was collapsing in on itself”.

“I wanted to touch on and hold onto that fleeting sentiment,” she said. “[It’s] that feeling which often gets acknowledged, but gets pushed back down again so we can keep moving forward.”

Listen to the song below:

‘Crowded World’ will feature on Moody Beaches’ debut album, the official follow-up to their 2018 EP ‘Weird Friends’. Although the LP is untitled as of yet, it has been confirmed for release in the first quarter of 2023.

The album will be released locally via Poison City Records, the Melbourne-based indie label that is home to acts such as Camp Cope, Mere Women and Mod Con. In Europe, the album will be distributed by French label Beast Records.

To launch the single, the band have also announced a hometown show to take place next month at the Northcote Social Club. Scheduled for Saturday October 15, the band will be joined on the night by fellow Poison City labelmates Bench Press as well as Precision Auto, which features former members of Melbourne bands such as Gold Class and Ouch My Face.

Tickets for the launch are on-sale now, and are available via Oztix.