Morrissey shares new post appearing to rank all of his solo and Smiths albums

Morrissey has shared a new post on his website, appearing to rank all of his solo and Smiths albums from best to worst.

At the top of the list, which lists all of the singer’s 30 studio and live records, both solo and with the Manchester band, sits his 2014 solo LP ‘World Peace Is None Of Your Business’.

At Number Two is ‘Ringleader of the Tormentors’ from 2006, while in third is 2004’s ‘You Are The Quarry’.

The most highly ranked Smiths album in the list is 1984 compilation album ‘Louder Than Bombs’, with the band’s fourth and final studio album ‘Strangeways, Here We Come’ (1987) one place below.

See the full ranking below, and the original post here.



1. ‘World Peace Is None Of Your Business’

2. ‘Ringleader of the Tormentors’

3. ‘You Are The Quarry’

4. ‘Bona Drag’

5. ‘Vauxhall and I’

6. ‘Your Arsenal’

7. ‘Louder than Bombs’

8. ‘Strangeways, Here We Come’

9. ‘Rank’

10. ‘Swords’

11. ‘California Son’

12. ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’

13. ‘Years Of Refusal’

14. ‘Low In High School’

15. ‘Southpaw Grammar’

16. ‘Beethoven Was Deaf’

17. ‘Meat Is Murder’

18. ‘The Queen Is Dead’

19. ‘Maladjusted’

20. ‘Viva Hate’

21. ‘Greatest Hits’ (solo)

22. ‘Hatful of Hollow’

23. ‘Singles’ (The Smiths)

24. ‘Live at Earls Court’

25. ‘The World Won’t Listen’

26. ‘Kill Uncle’

27. ‘The Best Of’ (solo)

28. ‘Very Best Of’ (solo)

29. ‘The Smiths’

30. ‘Rare’

Earlier this year, Morrissey shared details of a new studio album called ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, which he called “the best album of my life” upon its announcement.

The singer also recently shared a blog entry on Morrissey Central, written by freelance journalist Fiona Dodwell, discussing the response to Rick Astley and Blossoms‘ divisive Smiths cover shows.

Blossoms and Astley teamed up last month at the former’s gig in London to cover Smiths classics ‘Panic’ and ‘This Charming Man’, with the artists subsequently announcing two Smiths covers shows in Manchester and London next month.

In the new piece on Morrissey Central, titled ‘Morrissey, Astley and the usual suspects’, Dodwell writes: “Morrissey has made headlines and has been trending across social media sites over the last 24 hours, and as usual, it is not about anything he himself has said or done.”