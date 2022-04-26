Music world reacts to Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover: “Hope he fucking nukes it”

The music world has been reacting to the news that Elon Musk has purchased Twitter.

The Tesla founder and entrepreneur successfully acquired the social media platform yesterday (April 25) for approximately $44billion (£34.5b), per The Independent.

His offer was initially turned down by Twitter, which put a “poison pill” measure in place to stop a takeover attempt by Musk. However, the two parties later entered talks before the deal entered its final stages of negotiations.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Musk shared a glimpse into his policy for the platform. “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter because that is what free speech means,” he tweeted.

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

Upon the deal being finalised, Musk then posted a quote on the platform in which he claimed that “free speech is the bedrock to a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

He also explained that he aims to make the social media site “better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust”, and said he plans to “defeat spam bots” “while authenticating all humans”.

“Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it,” Musk concluded.

The music world have been reacting to the news overnight. Geoff Barrow wrote: “Hi Elon, you’re a twat. How’s about that for freedom of speech?”

Advertisement

While Anton Newcombe added: “Tell him and his ilk to go fuck themselves and provide directions.”

Questlove tweeted: “Welp. What now” You can check out some more of the reaction here:

All you high and mighty do-gooders are deciding to jump ship because mr hair club for men on the moon @elonmusk just bought Twitter – fucking him – it’s time to pick up the pace and breath fire in his face – tell him and his ilk to go fuck themselves and provide directions — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) April 25, 2022

I know we’re at hot take saturation at this point but it has to be said that a red pill billionaire douche bag buying twitter is beyond terrible on every level possible. — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) April 25, 2022

Hi Elon You’re a twat How’s about that for freedom of speech. — 🏴‍☠️ Geoff Barrow 🏴‍☠️ (@jetfury) April 26, 2022

Free speech is sadly used as a complex tool of empire, a linear view of progress that figures Neoliberalism as the telos of history . It’s hard to see this as anything other than an elaborate cover for might makes right , the very maxim that the net was supposed to replace. — Crispin Hunt (@crispinhunt) April 25, 2022

If getting OFF Social Media would RUIN your life… You Truly need to recalibrate your Priorities.. Just sayin. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 25, 2022

What does Elon Musk get for his $44 billion? Does he expect to earn it back, or is it a power and prestige thing? — twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) April 25, 2022

Will we now get the edit tweet option? — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) April 25, 2022

Welp. What now — Questo (@questlove) April 25, 2022

Hmmm maybe this means this starts a “Ahmir actually enjoys life” like pre 2004 Friendster days…..or even scarier pre 98 Okayplayer days. — Questo (@questlove) April 25, 2022

Free at last! @elonmusk take off my shadow ban homie… — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 25, 2022

It would kinda dope if Musk bought Twitter and just shut it off…. Lol — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 25, 2022

Ignore the drama, pay attention to this instead https://t.co/eoi2tGkYeP — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) April 25, 2022

Jameela Jamil later announced she was quitting Twitter after hearing the news that Musk had bought the site. “Ah he got Twitter,” Jamil said.

“I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of [her pet dog] Barold.”

She went on to express her concerns over what direction Twitter would head in under Musk. “I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny,” Jamil wrote. “Best of luck.”

Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fBDOuEYI3e — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

The announcement of Musk’s takeover comes as Twitter faces increasing pressure from politicians and regulators over its content. Previously, the website has been criticised for its handling of misinformation, fake news and potentially harmful posts.

Last year saw Donald Trump get banned from Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram. Trump had been accused of encouraging violent supporters who stormed Capitol Hill in protest of the 2020 US Presidential election result.

At the time, Musk posted: “A lot of people are going to be super unhappy with West Coast high tech as the de facto arbiter of free speech.”

Meanwhile, Twitter’s shares have risen by around four per cent following the news of Elon Musk’s deal.