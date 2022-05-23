070 Shake teams up with Christine And The Queens on new song ‘Body’

070 Shake has teamed up with Christine And The Queens on new song, ‘Body’.

‘Body’ is the latest release from the musician’s upcoming album, ‘You Can’t Kill Me’.

The New Jersey rapper/singer released her first record, ‘Modus Vivendi’, in early 2020. Featuring the single ‘Guilty Conscience’, it went on to appear in NME‘s 20 best debut albums list of that year.

It’s now been confirmed that the second full-length from 070 Shake – real name Danielle Balbuena – will arrive on June 3 via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings.

The latest single is also Christine and the Queens’ first release of 2022. Check it out here:

Shake is currently in the middle of a North American headline tour. The stint kicked off in Detroit, Michigan on May 7 ahead of further dates in Chicago, New York, Houston, Los Angeles and other cities.

You can find tickets details here along with Balbuena’s full live schedule for this year.

In a four-star review of ‘Modus Vivendi’, NME wrote: Throughout this record, 070 Shake paints vivid – and often uncomfortable, or jarring – pictures, and it’s all on her own terms.”

070 Shake has previously featured on tracks by the likes of Kanye West, Pusha T and Nas. In 2020, she teamed up with Tame Impala – aka Kevin Parker – for a remix of ‘Guilty Conscience’.

