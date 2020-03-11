News Music News

#1 Dads end live show hiatus with new national tour

Following the release of third album 'Golden Repair'

Anna Rose
Melbourne alternative rock outfit #1 Dads have announced a national headlining tour for this June, which will end their five-year absence from the live stage.

#1 Dads, the solo project from Big Scary vocalist-guitarist Tom Iansek, will play a five-show run in support of their recently released third studio album, ‘Golden Repair’.

According to a press statement about the upcoming tour, Iansek recently performed a warm-up show to “an audience of one”. “I got my Dad into the studio to show him what I get up to every day as well as play him some of my new songs off the album,” Iansek said.

“I wanted to do this one a little different and say thanks for my own #1 Dad by having him as my only audience member.”

‘Golden Repair’ is the follow-up to 2014’s LP ‘About Face’. Prior to the new record’s release on March 6, Iansek previewed it with the singles ‘Orion’, ‘Another Day’ and ‘Freedom Fighter’.

Watch #1 Dads perform ‘Freedom Fighter’ for Slice Of Pie below.

Heading out on the road with #1 Dads are fellow Melburnians singer-songwriter Gretta Ray, guitar pop band Cool Sounds and indie outfit Moreton.

Tickets for the tour are on sale Tuesday March 17 at 9am AEDT, available here.

Catch #1 Dads on tour at:

Adelaide, Jive (June 26)
Fremantle, Freo Social (27)
Melbourne, The Corner (July 3)
Sydney, Metro Theatre (10)
Brisbane, The Zoo (11)

