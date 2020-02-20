1 Dads releases third single ‘Orion’ from upcoming LP

#1 Dads has released a new track ‘Orion’, taken from their upcoming LP ‘Golden Repair’.

The third single from the Melbourne alt rock outfit, the side project of Big Scary vocalist-guitarist Tom Iansek, ‘Orion’ is taken from the upcoming LP ‘Golden Repair’, and follows lead single ‘Another Day’ and second cut ‘Freedom Fighter’.

Listen to ‘Orion’ below.

Advertisement

In a press statement, Iansek revealed that the song is about opening yourself up to “quiet introspection.”

“‘Orion’ is an invitation… to feel whatever it is you’re feeling, comfortable or uncomfortable.”

‘Golden Repair’ will be #1 Dads’ first album since the release of their 2014 debut LP ‘About Face’.

#1 Dads wrapped up a national Australian tour at the end of 2019 which saw them play Falls Festival in Lorne, Marion Bay, Byron Bay and Fremantle.

Advertisement

Iansek has also spent the last few years releasing work with additional side project No Mono, a collaboration with Lowlakes vocalist Tom Snowden. No Mono released their second album ‘Islands Part 2’ in 2019.

Big Scary, Iansek’s band with drummer Joanne Syme, released their third album ‘Animal’ in 2016, which featured one of their most successful singles ‘The Opposite Of Us’.

‘Golden Repair’ is set to be released on Friday 6 March via Pieater.

Check out the LP artwork and full tracklist below.

#1 Dads ‘Golden Repair’ tracklist:

4bit

Another Day

Freedom Fighter

Run

Fold

Orion

Patience

Twice A Fool

Elizabeth