100 gecs announce Australian tour

Experimental duo 100 gecs have announced Australian shows in June as part of their ‘Tree Clues’ world tour.

100 gecs will hit Brisbane’s Woolly Mammoth, before heading through Melbourne’s Howler and finishing at the Oxford Art Factory in Sydney.

The band will be joined by special guests, with details to come. NME Australia will update this article.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the duo’s remix album ‘1000 Gecs & the Tree of Clues’. The album will feature a combination of official mixes and crowd-sourced remixes, after the band made the stems from ‘1000 Gecs’ available online.

100 Gecs recently shared a remix of ‘Ringtone’ featuring Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, and Kero Kero Bonito, joining A.G Cook’s ‘money machine’ and Injury Reserve’s ‘745 sticky’ from last year. Listen to it below.

Last year, 100 gecs released their debut album ‘1000 gecs’. NME UK named the band in their 100 Essential New Artists for 2020. They wrote the band “push their glitchy production to the extremes, blending nightcore, trance, dubstep, metal and hip hop – with brilliantly chaotic results”.

Tickets to the band’s dates go on sale 10am AEDT Friday March 6, via Moshtix. An artist presale begins on Tuesday March 3 via Seated. The tour dates are below.

100 Gecs Australian Tour 2020:

Brisbane, Woolly Mammoth (June 18)

Melbourne, Howler (21)

Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (23)