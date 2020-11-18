100 share new track and video for face-melting single ‘Psych’

Enigmatic Sydney duo 100 – comprised of dual frontmen Rowen Tucker and Jaryd Lee – mark a return to the scene with a new single, ‘Psych’.

It’s the pair’s first release since their signing to Bad//Dreem’s Alex Cameron’s label, Endless Recordings.

In a press release, Lee explained the theme behind the frantic riffs and boisterous melodies, describing the song as “a snarling critique of boorishness, machismo and male aggression”.

Advertisement

“It is a sort of open letter towards the anti-social behaviour that we’ve seen on the rise in Sydney over the past 10 years,” Lee said.

The new single dropped alongside a face-melting music video produced by Endless Recordings’ artistic director, Mclean Stephenson.

Produced by the band alongside Wade Keighran, as well as being their label debut, ‘Pysch’ marks 100’s first new music since the release of their 2018 debut EP ‘Cortisone’.

Since meeting in secondary school, Lee and Tucker resolved “to form a guitar band inspired acts by such as The Clash, The Replacements and Fugazi”.

Advertisement

Upon their inception as a musical act during a trip to Japan, 100 quickly went on to support the likes of Lemonheads, Cold Chisel and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

At the 2019 FBi SMACs, 100 were nominated for Best Live Act and Next Big Thing.