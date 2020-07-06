1,000-person Byron Bay bush doof shut down for breaching gathering restrictions

Police in Byron Bay forced organisers of a bush doof to close down the event after it was found to be in significant breach of the state’s public gathering restrictions.

According to the ABC, an organised dance party saw more than 1,000 people gather on a Wilson’s Creek property. New South Wales’ current restrictions only permit 20 people to gather at a household at any time.

Byron/Tweed Police Detective Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe said the event organisers were not fined but could have faced penalties of up to $11,000 for breaching the Public Health Act.

“Our regime is to educate to warn them, and if the behaviour continues we will consider fining people,” he told the ABC.

“At least on these occasions those people, once they were spoken to, saw what the issues were and those parties were closed down.”

Northern NSW Local Health District head Wayne Jones added that even if one attendee tested positive for COVID-19, contact tracing would be incredibly difficult.

“We would certainly have to invest a huge amount of resources to try and do the contact tracing, and I’m fairly confident there wouldn’t be a register of attendees available or contact phone numbers,” he said.

Kehoe said the Byron Bay event was just one of many that have recently taken place in violation of the state’s restrictions, including a house party attended by roughly 200 people.

The news comes as police investigate a Fortitude Valley nightclub for possibly opening its dancefloor last Friday (July 3). While pubs and clubs are permitted to reopen in Queensland, dancefloors are still currently off-limits.

Last month, Melbourne nightclub Love Machine was fined $10,000 for breaching the 20-person venue restriction by hosting an event with approximately 50 attendees.