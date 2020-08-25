12 Australian artists to take part in Global Music Match program

Fanny Lumsden, Charm of Finches and Colin Lillie are among the 12 Australian artists set to take part in a new international artist promotion program titled Global Music Match.

The program will bring together 96 artists from 14 countries with a goal to “continue raising the profile of local artists in international music markets within the challenging parameters of the COVID-19 pandemic”. Global Music Match will commence next week from August 31 to October 11.

Each week, one act from each country will introduce another from a different country via social media, cross-promoting them to their own followers. The process is then repeated for all performers involved.

The full list of acts selected for the Global Music Match can be found here.

The initiative is a collaboration between founding partners Sounds Australia, Showcase Scotland Expo and Canada’s East Coast Music Association (ECMA).

In a statement, Showcase Scotland Expo producer Lisa Whytock said the idea behind Global Music Match was first conceived between herself and Sounds Australia Executive Producer Millie Millgate on a Zoom call several months ago.

“We have since seen it grow to include so many export organisations and all of us

have been meeting regularly to develop the initiative,” Whytock said.

“It’s great that we can all still connect through social media and we are really looking forward to seeing how all the artists work together. Most of them will never have met and many never have toured in the other countries, so it really is going to establish new international connections.”

The Australian Global Music Match artists are:

Charm of Finches

Colin Lillie

Fanny Lumsden

Jessie Lloyd

Kaurna Cronin

Little Quirks

Riley Pearce

Saije

Shelley Segal

Stav.

The Heart Collectors

William Crighton