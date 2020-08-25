12 Australian artists to take part in Global Music Match program

Fanny Lumsden, Charm of Finches and Colin Lillie are among the 12 Australian artists set to take part in a new international artist promotion program titled Global Music Match.
The program will bring together 96 artists from 14 countries with a goal to “continue raising the profile of local artists in international music markets within the challenging parameters of the COVID-19 pandemic”. Global Music Match will commence next week from August 31 to October 11.
Each week, one act from each country will introduce another from a different country via social media, cross-promoting them to their own followers. The process is then repeated for all performers involved.
The full list of acts selected for the Global Music Match can be found here.
View this post on Instagram
Hey gang! Very jazzed to announce that I am representing Australia… in the Olympics in pole vault…Ahh not quite but in a world first called the GLOBAL MUSIC MATCH where 96 artists from around the world are coming together to introduce each other to their communities! I will explain it all further with a very high tech vid I made however am stoked to be one of 12 Aussies included in this rad world wide first. Big thanks to @soundsaustralia for their huge effort on pulling this together with the other export agencies. LET THE (non competitive) GAMES BEGIN! . . . I will be introducing week by week you to: . @breabach 🏴(Scotland) @lucywardsings 🏴(England) @cgs_canzoniere 🇮🇹(Italy) @svavarknutur 🇮🇸 (Iceland) @adyntownes 🇨🇦 (Canada) . . #globalmusicmatch #gmm #australia #folkmusic #rootsmusic #soundsaustralia
The initiative is a collaboration between founding partners Sounds Australia, Showcase Scotland Expo and Canada’s East Coast Music Association (ECMA).
In a statement, Showcase Scotland Expo producer Lisa Whytock said the idea behind Global Music Match was first conceived between herself and Sounds Australia Executive Producer Millie Millgate on a Zoom call several months ago.
“We have since seen it grow to include so many export organisations and all of us
have been meeting regularly to develop the initiative,” Whytock said.
“It’s great that we can all still connect through social media and we are really looking forward to seeing how all the artists work together. Most of them will never have met and many never have toured in the other countries, so it really is going to establish new international connections.”
The Australian Global Music Match artists are:
Charm of Finches
Colin Lillie
Fanny Lumsden
Jessie Lloyd
Kaurna Cronin
Little Quirks
Riley Pearce
Saije
Shelley Segal
Stav.
The Heart Collectors
William Crighton