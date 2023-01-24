1300 link up with Kwame for new single ‘Steve Jobs’

Korean-Australian rap collective (and NME 100 act) 1300 have linked up with Kwame for a new single, ‘Steve Jobs’.

“We had a great energy in the studio together,” 1300 said of the collaboration in a statement. “We were all very excited to be there and kind of just fed off each other’s high energy.

“It has a quirkiness – almost like a video game,” they added. “If anyone reading this works for Apple, we want a sponsorship. Someone tell Apple to send us some laptops.”

‘Steve Jobs’ arrives alongside a video directed by Raghav Rampal – who helmed their J Award-winning clip for ‘Oldboy’. According to Rampal, Michael Mann films – as well as a “sprinkle” of Inception and The Matrix – served as guiding influences for the video. Watch that below:

1300 released their debut mixtape ‘Foreign Language’ in April last year. NME called the project a “breathless, 36-minute debut… which should convince you the hype was real” in a four-star review upon its release, later declaring it one of the 25 best Australian albums of 2022.

Last year also saw 1300 make their triple j Like a Version debut with a cover of PSY‘s ‘Gangnam Style’ and make festival appearances at the likes of Falls and Spilt Milk (where, in Canberra, NME said they delivered “the day’s most memorable set”).

Since ‘Foreign Language’ was released, they’ve also linked up with producer SOLLYY for the collaborative single ‘CARDIO!’, as well as remixing Young Franco and Theophilus London‘s ‘Get Your Money’.

Kwame, meanwhile, most recently released the four-track EP ‘thatboykwame’ last month. He also featured on B Wise‘s ‘Tough Love’ and Tasman Keith‘s ‘NOT 4 SAFETY’ last July. The latter was lifted from Keith’s debut album ‘A Colour Undone’, on which Kwame served as both a co-producer and executive producer.