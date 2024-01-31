1300 announce new mixtape ‘George’ with the single ‘Ape Shit’

The rap group 1300 have announced their new mixtape ‘George’ by dropping the single ‘Ape Shit’ featuring Sokodomo.

This marks the third mixtape by the Korean Australian five-piece of Rako, Goyo, Dali Hart, Nerdie and Pokari.Sweat, following 2022’s ‘Foreign Language’ and last year’s Valentine’s Day-themed ‘<3’.

Due for release April 4 via their new label Eastern Margins, ‘George’ is previewed by the high-octane ‘Ape Shit’, featuring South Korean rapper and Show Me The Money season 10 contestant Sokodomo. Watch 1300 and Sokodomo run through the streets of Itaewon in its music video, filmed while the group were in Seoul:

Besides Sokodomo, ‘George’ will feature other South Korean hip-hop artists: EK of MBA Crew (who features on the already-released song ‘Gantz’) and the duo of Oddeen & Easymind. The project teases a palette of K-pop, hip hop, trap, gabber and industrial, as well as a narrative about the loss of the innocence of youth. Inspired by the fictional children’s book character Curious George, the mixtape grapples with anxiety, disconnection and cultural distortion.

NME 100 2023 members 1300 debuted in 2021 with singles such as ‘No Caller ID’ and ‘Smashmouth’, following up a year later with the breakout mixtape ‘Foreign Language’. Nominated for the Australian Music Prize, the project ranked on NME’s list on the best Australian albums of 2022. 1300 have played the likes of Falls Festival, Spilt Milk, VIVID and Golden Plains, and also toured South Korea and Japan.