1300, Ngaiire, Tasman Keith among the 2021 FBi SMAC Award nominees

Sydney community radio station FBi has shared the list of nominees for its 13th annual Sydney Music and Arts Culture (SMAC) Awards, with the ceremony set to take place in the new year.

The awards, which FBi Radio has run since 2008, are described by the station as a means to “recognise and celebrate the irresistible talent that left its mark on Sydney music, art and culture over the previous year”.

Both neo-soul singer Ngaiire and hip-hop collective 1300 are nominated for two SMACs apiece. The former is nominated for Best Video (with ‘Closer’) and Record Of The Year (with ‘3’). The latter, meanwhile, is up for Best Live Act as well as Song Of The Year (for ‘No Caller ID’).

Among the other nominees for Best Live Act are rapper Tasman Keith and future-R&B artist Milan Ring. “The way we enjoy live music has changed a lot since COVID, but being able to create a live show with the power to move people remains rooted in the craft,” reads the award’s description. “These six nominees understand and embody this.”

Shady Nasty and Slim Set, meanwhile, both find themselves in contention for the Best Video category; they are nominated for their clips ‘PRETTYB0YZ’ and ‘Heatsink’ respectively.

Non-music categories in the SMACS include Best Artist, celebrating Sydney-based visual artists, as well as Best Arts Program and Best Eats.

View the full list of categories and nominees below. Voting is available to the public now, and can be done so here.

The 2021 FBi SMAC Awards nominees are:

Best Artist

Serwah Attafuah

Natali Caro

Jazz Money

EJ Son

Demon Derriere

Akil Ahamat

Best Arts Program

Time Pass (Bankstown Arts Centre)

Unsettled

Supper Sessions

Art Write Light (Story Factory)

Soft Power (Firstdraft)

Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner

Best Eats

Yod

Maiz

Cafe Freda’s

Lucky Myanmar

Amah

Baba’s Place

Best Live Act

1300

Tasman Keith

SPVRROW

Milan Ring

Black Dahlia

ARSE

Best Video

Shady Nasty – ‘PRETTYB0YZ’ (dir. Luca Watson & Harry Welsh)

Ngaiire – ‘Closer’ (dir. Adam Kiers)

Manu Crooks – ‘Top’ (dir. Maddy King)

Indigo Sparke – ‘Everything Everything’ (dir. Mia Lethbridge)

Glo – ‘Transmute’ (dir. Matthew Gode)

IMBI x Slim Set – ‘Heatsink’ (dir. Sonder and Slim Set)

Next Big Thing

Skenzo

Mi-Kaisha

JamarzOnMarz

Glo

Babitha

700 Feel

Song Of The Year

Moody Beach – ‘Why Not’

Moktar – ‘Silk’

B Wise – ‘Ezinna’

Becca Hatch – ‘Please U’

Barkaa – ‘King Brown’

1300 – ‘No Caller ID’

Record Of The Year

Ngaiire – ‘3’

Marcus Whale – ‘The Hunger’

Low Life – ‘From Squats to Lots: The Agony and XTC of Low Life’

Indira Elias – ‘Songs from a Moon // Songs by the Sun’

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys – ‘Late Night Essentials’

Blessed – ‘Music is the Medicine’