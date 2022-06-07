1300 rally against music videos on ‘WOAH DAMN’ music video

1300 have shared visuals for their latest single ‘WOAH DAMN’ – which, they have adamantly stressed, is “NOT A MUSIC VIDEO”.

The clip, released today (June 8), follows a teaser post the band shared to their social media yesterday. In an all-caps statement, 1300 stated they were “SICK OF MAKING THE BEST MUSIC VIDEOS IN THE COUNTRY AND GETTING LESS VIEWS THAN A SINGLE TIK TOK [sic]”.

“WE HATE MUSIC VIDEOS,” it concluded. “THIS IS NOT A MUSIC VIDEO.”

The clip, directed by Raghav Rampal, depicts the group being pursued by a cameraman who they immediately begin shoving around and bullying. They are later pursued by an entire gang of people filming them, and attempt to outrun the mob.

Watch the not-music video for ‘WOAH DAMN’ below:

‘WOAH DAMN’ is the final song on 1300’s debut mixtape, ‘Foreign Language’. In a four-star review, NME described the song as feeling “like the soundtrack to getting a star in Mario Kart“.

“It’s high-octane, hypercolour and will make you feel invincible for a fleeting but undeniable moment,” it read.

The new video is the latest that 1300 have made in support of ‘Foreign Language’, following on from clips for ‘Oldboy’, ‘Rocksta’ and the title track.

1300 recently performed in the Utzon Room of the Sydney Opera House as part of Vivid Sydney 2022. They have also been announced as part of Falls Festival over the 2022/2023 new-year period, and will support Confidence Man on their upcoming ‘Tilt’ tour.