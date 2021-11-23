18 people catch COVID-19 after attending gig in Victoria open to only fully vaccinated people

18 people who attended a country music concert in Western Victoria this month have caught COVID-19, with three being hospitalised.

The Hamilton Country Music Club concert, held at the Hamilton Golf Club on November 14, was only supposed to be open for people who are fully vaccinated, per the regulations set by the Victorian Government.

People as young as nine and as old as 86 have since been confirmed to have contracted the virus, and the event has since been listed as high-risk by Western District Health Services, as reported by ABC. Three people who attended the event have since been admitted to the University Hospital Geelong in a stable condition.

Advertisement

Organisers for the event, the first the Hamilton Country Music Club has hosted since the lifting of Victoria’s lockdown, have claimed that all patrons had their vaccination status checked upon entry and that spots were strictly limited. A spokesperson for the event told ABC that all patrons were believed to have been fully vaccinated.

On November 19, concert venues and festivals returned to full capacity for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, but only for people who were fully vaccinated and presented a certificate of proof upon entry.

Last week, the Victoria State Government announced an interruption insurance scheme for music festivals, insuring up to $230million for “events cancelled because of public health measures, or because of reduced capacity due to restrictions”.