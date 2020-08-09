2 Chainz announces new album ‘So Help Me God’

2 Chainz has announced that he’s working on his next album, ‘So Help Me God’.

Speaking in a new interview, the rapper revealed that he’s working on a “full rollout” for his sixth studio album and that his “bars are up to par” on the new project.

“You will be seeing a rollout from me,” he told The Breakfast Club. “Videos, all that shit been shot. Content in the holster. Everything is about to start rolling out.”

He added: “New album on the way, ‘So Help Me God’.

He also said that he’s planning on dropping a sequel to ‘ColleGrove’, his 2016 collaborative LP with Lil Wayne, which he is trying to drop in the same year as ‘So Help Me God’.

“I’m done playing,” he said. “Bars up to par…they ain’t never went nowhere.”

See the interview with 2 Chainz below (he talks about the album at the 19 minute mark):

For those that remember, ‘So Help Me God’ was the name of Kanye West‘s seventh album, before he changed it to ‘The Life Of Pablo’.

Back in April, 2 Chainz donated more than 100 meals to the homeless in lieu of reopening his Atlanta restaurants for dine-in service.

Posting on Instagram, 2 Chainz said he shared meals with Atlanta’s homeless population. He also offered free meals outside his restaurant’s downtown location to customers who were physically distancing from each other in line. As TMZ reported, customers were given garlic chicken pasta and water.

Meanwhile, 2 Chainz took part in a VERZUZ battle last week with Miami rapper Rick Ross, during which Ross shared his unreleased verse from Kanye West’s ‘Famous’.

The song, which appeared on West’s 2016 album ‘The Life Of Pablo’ and caused a lot of controversy due to its Taylor Swift reference, was originally released with verses from West, a hook by Rihanna, and background vocals from Swizz Beatz.

Now, it’s been revealed that Miami rapper Ross had a verse on the song before it was taken off. Sharing it as his battle with 2 Chainz came to a close, the verse hears Rozay spit: “The furnace, fires, fortunes, and the fumes / The aura arrogance is been known to fill the room / Boom, little n***a who are you? / Roc-A-Fella Records on record to kill a crew.”