2 Chainz announces “new and exotic” album ‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself’ out this month

Rapper 2 Chainz has announced his next studio album, ‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself’.

The rapper made the announcement via social media earlier today (December 5). “Its been a min I know, but im back with something new & exotic. U know I ain’t been around this long w/o being a thinker and a constant student & teacher of the game,” he wrote on Twitter.

Though he said ‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself’ would be released this month, a specific date was not announced.

Hey how u been!? Its been a min I know, but im back with something new & exotic. U know I ain’t been around this long w/o being a thinker and a constant student & teacher of the game…my album “DOPE DONT SELL ITSELF" drops this month & single this week Sincerely, Two Tone Toni🤲🏿 pic.twitter.com/JdjT5Kfssh — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) January 4, 2022

He also confirmed in a follow-up tweet that his next single ‘Million Dollars Worth Of Game’ featuring 42 Dugg will arrive on steaming platforms this Friday (December 7).

Check out a snippet of ‘Million Dollars Worth Of Game’ below.

“Million Dollars Worth of Game” feat @42_Dugg this FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/4rWUM8rpAq — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) January 4, 2022

‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself’ will mark the seventh studio album from 2 Chainz, following 2020’s ‘So Help Me God!’. In 2021, 2 Chainz released ’T.R.U. REALigion’, a special anniversary edition of his 2012 album ‘Based on a T.R.U. Story’, followed by the mixtape ‘GOATED: 2 Chainz’ on December 17.

‘So Help Me God!’ received a three-star review from NME, with writer Carl Anka saying the project “showcases the good and bad of 2 Chainz: an artist laser focused on punchlines and bangers who can be inconsistent when he has to fill an entire album with both.”

2 Chainz’s latest album announcement comes a day after a new version of Papoose’s recent single ‘Thought I Was Gonna Stop’. The new remix, which originally featured only Lil Wayne, now includes verses from 2 Chainz, Busta Rhymes and Remy Ma.

In mid-December, 2 Chainz featured on the DJ Premier track ‘Mortgage Free’.