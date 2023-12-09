2 Chainz hospitalised after car accident in Miami

2 Chainz has been rushed to hospital after being involved in a car accident in Miami.

The incident took place in the early hours today (December 9) and TMZ reports that a Tesla hit the rapper’s car as he was about to exit the interstate. Police reportedly suspect that the driver of the Tesla may have been under the influence.

A photo obtained by TMZ shows extensive damage to the front left side of the Tesla, which indicates that Chainz may have been hit from behind.

Advertisement

The rapper then posted a video to his Instagram story of himself on a stretcher in the back of an ambulance on the way to hospital.

American Rapper 2 Chainz Hospitalized Following Miami Car Accident Involving Alleged Drunk Driver pic.twitter.com/kjJy4AH2A2 — LION ~ HEART ♥ (@Lion_Heart_OT) December 9, 2023

Chainz has reportedly suffered neck injuries and possibly others as well but remains in a stable condition in hospital.

The rapper had been in Miami for the international art fair Art Basel and reportedly had left a strip club called Booby Trap shortly before the crash.

Chainz’ last album, ‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself’, was released last year and followed up 2020’s ‘So Help Me God!’.

In a three-star review of the album, NME wrote: “It’s little surprise 2 Chainz is one of the first MCs to rap about wearing a Covid mask in the club (see ‘Quarantine Thick’ with relative newcomer Mulatto). ‘So Help Me God!’ find him at his boastful best, but the album suffers a loss of clarity in the midpoint. His raps veer from clever, throwaway one-liners to repetitive rhymes – yet there is still joy in hearing one of the most tongue-in-cheek rappers get to work. Most wouldn’t try to float over an old Hall & Oates record, but 2 Chainz (along with Lil Duval and Ty Dolla $ign) give it a go ‘Can’t Go For That’, a song that really should have been a summer jam.

Advertisement

‘So Help Me God!’ showcases the good and bad of 2 Chainz: an artist laser focused on punchlines and bangers who can be inconsistent when he has to fill an entire album with both. While this effort lacks the sense of cohesion of last year’s ‘Rap or Go To The League’ or the beat selection of 2017’s ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap Music’, there is a vintage 2 Chainz aura to the record.”