2 Chainz says second ‘ColleGrove’ album with Lil Wayne is coming this year

2 Chainz says that he and Lil Wayne are set to release a new collaborative album this year.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Chainz revealed that the pair will share a sequel to their full-length collaborative album ‘ColleGrove’, which arrived in 2016.

Both rappers have hinted at a second edition of ‘ColleGrove’ almost since the first album’s release.

Upon the release of ‘ColleGrove’, 2 Chainz said that the pair have “plenty” more music together, while Wayne said a second album was “already done”.

Now, 2 Chainz has confirmed the release of the album. “I’m also dropping ColleGrove 2 this year,” he told fans on Instagram Live – see it below.

.@2chainz confirmed on IG Live that we will be getting ColleGrove 2 this year 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/eV16exZeyR — Young Money (@YoungMoneySite) March 27, 2020

Lil Wayne released his latest album ‘Funeral’ earlier this year, after heading out on a co-headline US tour alongside pop-punk heroes Blink-182.

In a three-star review of ‘Funeral’, NME said: “Some may call the playful immaturity a weakness, but the most successful moments of ‘Funeral’ see Lil Wayne leaning into being a big kid. You should let Wayne be Wayne and enjoy the ride, but just make sure you brace yourself for a few uncomfortable bumps along the way.”

2 Chainz, meanwhile, released new album ‘Rap Or Go To The League’ last year, which NME called “the solo album worthy of his supreme talent” in a four-star review.

The rapper returned late last year with a motivational new freestyle called ‘Somebody Need To Hear This’