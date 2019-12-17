News Music News

Nick Cave, Hermitude and more longlisted for 2019 Australian Music Prize

They join previously announced nominees such as Amyl & the Sniffers and Jimmy Barnes

Puah Ziwei
Hermitude Luke Dubber Nick Cave
Luke Dubber of Hermitude, Nick Cave. Credit: Grimewade / Wireimage, Bodrumsurf / Shutterstock

The Australian Music Prize has unveiled the final lineup of artists who will be vying for this year’s prestigious award. Among the new nominees are Nick Cave & the Bad Seed, 2012 winner Hermitude, 2017 winner Sampa The Great and Tropical Fuck Storm.

They join previously announced nominees – which include Amyl & The Sniffers, Alex Lahey, Jimmy Barnes, Julia Jacklin and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, to name a few – on the 107 album longlist. The list was curated by a panel of 40 judges, comprising industry experts, artists and writers, from an initial 454 albums which were eligible for the prize.

“For this 15th prize, we expanded the judging panel and created three separate stages of judging, with the first stage now complete,” Australian Music Prize director Scott Murphy said.

“The second stage judges started listening to nominated albums from August and are busy right now familiarising themselves with all 107 nominated albums. Their job is to eliminate 98 of them so that in January we can announce a shortlist of nine.”

The winner of the 2019 Australian Music Prize will be revealed next March and will walk away with a $30,000 cash prize. Check out the full list here.

Besides Hermitude and Sampa The Great, other notable winners of the Australian Music Prize include The Jezabels for ‘Prisoners’ (2011), Courtney Barnett for ‘Sometimes I Sit And Think, Sometimes I Just Sit’ (2015) and a posthumous win for Indigenous musician Gurrumul last year for ‘Djarimirri (Child Of The Rainbow)’.

