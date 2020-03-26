2020 APRA Awards ceremony to be live-streamed

For the first time in its history, the 2020 APRA Awards ceremony will be live-streamed.

Jenny Morris, the Chair of the APRA Board, confirmed the news in a press statement this morning (March 26), moving the ceremony from its original April 28 date to May 26.

“This is an unprecedented time in all our lives, it’s not easy to make any sort of decision right now about the near future”, said Morris.

“[E]veryone involved with the APRA Music Awards decided that going ahead with the awards was something we could and should do – albeit in a very different way, but one that brings the awards to music fans far and wide for the first time.”

We forge ahead with the APRA Music Awards in 2020!👊Coming 26 May as a re-imagined virtual event — acknowledging the success and artistry of Australian songwriters and streaming for fans to watch for the first time.https://t.co/J6ENwZQlFX — APRA AMCOS (@APRAAMCOS) March 26, 2020

The ceremony, which was originally set to take place at Sydney’s ICC Sydney Theatre, will still feature presenters and performances by artists listed as finalists for the 2020 Song Of The Year award.

Among the nominees are Thelma Plum, Tame Impala, Mallrat and 5 Seconds of Summer.

“It’s important to celebrate and acknowledge the success and artistry of our songwriters whose work enrichens our lives”, Morris added.

“They will be the ones who help us get through this time.”

The APRA Awards were first held in 1982. The 2019 ceremony took place at Melbourne Town Hall, with winners including Amy Shark, Hilltop Hoods, The Rubens and Sia.