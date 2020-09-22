The 2020 ARIA Awards will go ahead without a physical audience

The Australian Recording Industry Association have announced the 2020 ARIA Awards will be proceeding this year without a physical audience.

Taking place at Sydney’s Star Event Centre on Wednesday, November 25, award winners will be announced live on-stage.

The ceremony will also air live on the Nine Network, as it has since 2017.

In addition, performances during the show will be aired globally on YouTube.

In a press statement, ARIA Chief Executive Dan Rosen noted that 2020 had been “a hugely challenging year.”

“There is no doubt that our music industry has been impacted,” he said.

“[F]irst by the bushfires and then by the COVID-19 crisis… ARIA has been working hard to ensure we are supporting Australia’s artists in their time of need.”

Rosen went on to state the ceremony’s intention to “celebrate the resilience, strength, and camaraderie” of the Australian music industry.

ARIA will announce the nominees for this year’s awards next month, along with the ARIA Awards Season Launch. Brooke Boney will host the YouTube premiere event.

Last year’s ceremony saw Tones And I walk away as the recipient of the most awards, having won four of the eight she was nominated for.

The Teskey Brothers closely followed, winning three of their seven nominations.