Lime Cordiale take home Australian Album Of The Year at the 2020 J Awards

Winners of the 2020 J Awards were announced today, with Lime Cordiale winning the coveted title of Australian Album Of The Year.

Lime Cordiale won for their album ’14 Steps To A Better You’, beating out contenders like Tame Impala, Miiesha, Spacey Jane, DMA’S, Alice Ivy and more.

Tasman Keith earned the Australian Music Video Of The Year title with HIS clip for ‘Billy Bad Again’, which was directed by Joey Hunter.

Meanwhile, Archie Roach was crowned Double J’s Artist Of The Year. It has been a prolific year for the singer-songwriter, who recently announced a reissue of his debut album ‘Charcoal Lane’ three decades on from its release. He will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame at this year’s ARIA Awards.

Bundjalung rapper JK-47 took home the Unearthed Artist Of The Year. The artist released his debut full-length, ‘Made For This’, in September. JK-47 had previously won the 2020 triple j Unearthed National Indigenous Music Awards competition.

The Done Good Award went to live-streamed music festival Isol-Aid, with founder Emily Ulman picking up the phone to have a chat. According to host Bryce Mills, $80,000 has been raised from Isol-Aid to date.

“We wanted to give musicians a platform who didn’t have a place to play,” Ulman told triple j.

“It was supposed to be a one-off…. and the first one went so well we decided to keep going.”

See the full list of 2020 J Award winners are:

Done Good Award – Isol-Aid

Unearthed Artist Of The Year – JK-47

Double J Artist Of The Year – Archie Roach

Australian Music Video Of The Year – Tasman Keith – ‘Billy Bad Again’ (dir. Joey Hunter)

Australian Album Of The Year – Lime Cordiale – ’14 Steps To A Better You’

