2020 South Australian Music Awards winners revealed

The winners for this year’s South Australian Music Awards have been announced.

The awards ceremony took place last night (November 3) at UniBar Adelaide’s College Green, hosted by Three D Radio’s Isaac Selby.

In a first for the SAM Awards, producer/songwriter Motez and pop-punk duo Wing Defence tied for Best Release.

Both acts took home three awards each, including Best Video and People’s Choice Electronic Artist for the former, and Best Group and People’s Choice Punk Artist for the latter. Find the full list of award winners below.

Minister for Innovation and Skills Davis Pisoni congratulated the finalists and winners of the 2020 SAM Awards in an accompanying press statement.

“The SAM Awards are a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate South Australia’s talented performers, songwriters and our local music industry which makes an enormous contribution to our economy and wellbeing,” he said.

The 2020 South Australian Music Award Winners are:

ADELAIDE UNESCO CITY OF MUSIC AWARD FOR BEST INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION

FARHAN SHAH AND UDAN KHATOLA

MUSIC SA COMMUNITY ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

CRAIG ARMSTRONG

INDUSTRY VOTED AWARDS

BEST STUDIO

GHOSTNOTE RECORDING STUDIOS

BEST STUDIO ENGINEER / PRODUCER

MARIO SPATE

BEST LIVE TECHNICIAN

LUKE HANCOCK

BEST MAJOR FESTIVAL / EVENT

ST. JEROME’S LANEWAY FESTIVAL – ADELAIDE

BEST SMALL FESTIVAL / EVENT

THE PORCH SESSIONS

BEST VENUE

LION ARTS FACTORY

BEST COVER ART

TODD FISCHER

LOST WOODS – ‘Shaping Distant Memories’

BEST MANAGER

MATTHEW KHABBAZ

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

MOTEZ, PILOT STUDIO, MAPPED DESIGN, DAGGERS PRODUCTION, KELSEE PEDLER

MOTEZ – ‘Soulitude’

BEST SONG

JESS DAY – ‘Affection’

BEST NEW ARTIST

SIBERIAN TIGER

SLOWMANGO

BEST GROUP

WING DEFENCE

BEST ABORIGINAL / TORRES STRAIT ISLANDER ARTIST

JESSICA WISHART

BEST SOLO ARTIST

JESS DAY

BEST RELEASE

MOTEZ – ‘Soulitude’

WING DEFENCE – ‘Friends’

BEST MUSIC EDUCATOR

NICK O’CONNOR

BEST INNOVATION

PLAY / PAUSE / PLAY

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

PEOPLE’S CHOICE BLUES AND ROOTS ARTIST

OLLIE ENGLISH

PEOPLE’S CHOICE COUNTRY ARTIST

JESSICA WISHART

PEOPLE’S CHOICE ELECTRONIC ARTIST

MOTEZ

PEOPLE’S CHOICE EXPERIMENTAL ARTIST

SONS OF ZOKU

PEOPLE’S CHOICE FOLK ARTIST

NAOMI KEYTE

PEOPLE’S CHOICE HEAVY ARTIST

NO NO NO NO NO

PEOPLE’S CHOICE HIP-HOP ARTIST

WE MOVE LIKE GIANTS

PEOPLE’S CHOICE JAZZ ARTIST

DJANGO ROWE

PEOPLE’S CHOICE POP ARTIST

GERMEIN

PEOPLE’S CHOICE PUNK ARTIST

WING DEFENCE

PEOPLE’S CHOICE ROCK ARTIST

TOWNS

PEOPLE’S CHOICE SOUL / FUNK / R&B ARTIST

WANDERERS