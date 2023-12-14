Here are the nominees of the 2023 Circle Chart Music Awards

The Circle Chart Music Awards (formerly known as the Gaon Chart Music Awards) has released the official list of nominees for this year’s ceremony.

The awards presented at the Circle Chart Music Awards are based on the commercial performance of albums and songs released in the past year on the Circle Charts. The upcoming ceremony will be held at BEXCO in Busan, South Korea on January 10, 2024.

The awards committee will also be including data from the Circle Global K-pop Chart, marking the second year the Circle Chart has considered international reception in the selection of winners.

For the first time in the awards’ history, this year’s iteration will also break the grand prize of Artist of the Year into four separate categories: Album, Streaming (Unique Listeners), Digital and Global Streaming. Some notable contenders for the four awards include powerhouses such as aespa, IVE, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans and more.

See the full list of nominees for the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards below:

Artist of the Year (Album)

aespa – ‘MY WORLD’

ENHYPEN – ‘Orange Blood’

IVE – ‘I’VE MINE’

BTS’ Jungkook – ‘Golden’

SEVENTEEN – ‘Seventeenth Heaven’

Stray Kids – ‘5-STAR’

TXT – ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’

BTS’ V – ‘Layover’

ZEROBASEONE – ‘Youth in the Shade’

Artist of the Year (Digital)

aespa – ‘Spicy’

(G)I-DLE – ‘Queencard’

IVE – ‘I Am’

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo – ‘Flower’

BTS’ Jungkook – ‘Seven’ (featuring Latto)

LE SSERAFIM – ‘Unforgiven’ (featuring Nile Rodgers)

Lim Young-woong – ‘Grain of Sand’

NCT DREAM – ‘Candy’

NewJeans – ‘Ditto’

SEVENTEEN – ‘Super’

Artist of the Year (Streaming – Unique Listeners)

aespa – ‘Spicy’

AKMU – ‘Love Lee’

(G)I-DLE – ‘Queencard’

IVE – ‘I Am’

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo – ‘Flower’

BTS’ Jungkook – ‘Seven’ (featuring Latto)

LE SSERAFIM – ‘Unforgiven’ (featuring Nile Rodgers)

NCT DREAM – ‘Candy’

NewJeans – ‘Ditto’

SEVENTEEN – ‘Super’

Artist of the Year (Global Streaming)

aespa – ‘Spicy’

BTS – ‘Take Two’

(G)I-DLE – ‘Queencard’

IVE – ‘I Am’

BTS’ Jimin – ‘Like Crazy’

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo – ‘Flower’

BTS’ Jungkook – ‘Seven’ (featuring Latto)

LE SSERAFIM – ‘Unforgiven’ (featuring Nile Rodgers)

NewJeans – ‘Super Shy’

SEVENTEEN – ‘Super’