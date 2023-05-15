Eurovision 2023: Voyager finish ninth place in the last year Australia is guaranteed a competition spot

Eurovision’s Australia representative Voyager placed ninth in the 2023 song contest – the last year the country is guaranteed a spot in the competition.

The Perth prog-metal band called their top 10 finish with the song ‘Promise’ “absolutely surreal”. Emerging triumphant in the May 13 grand final in Liverpool was Loreen of Sweden, who had previously won the contest in 2012.

“Who would have thought that an independent, progressive metal band from Perth, WA, would take a top 10 position at the world’s biggest song contest?!!” Voyager wrote on social media after the win.

“We are incredibly grateful for this absolutely WILD journey – we wouldn’t have done this without you! Oh and did we mention that WE WON Semi-Final 2?! Because we did, which makes it all even more SYNTHSATIONAL!!”

Oh and did we mention that WE WON Semi-Final 2?! Because we did, which makes it all even more SYNTHSATIONAL!! THANK YOU. THANK YOU. THANK YOU!! WE LOVE YOU ALL 🫶 — VOYAGER (@Voyagerau) May 14, 2023

2023 is the last year that Australia is guaranteed a spot at the Eurovision Song Contest. The country was invited to participate in 2015 as a one-off, but took part again in 2016. In 2018, SBS – which broadcasts Eurovision in Australia – was given a five-year guarantee of participation that expires after this year’s contest.

No announcement has yet been made about Australia’s future at Eurovision, though The Guardian reported that Paul Clarke, creative director of the Australian delegation to the contest, was “confident” that Australia would continue to compete.

Artists who have represented Australia at Eurovision over the years include Guy Sebastian, Dami Im, Kate Miller-Heidke and Montaigne. This year, Australian Cypriot singer Andrew Lambrou represented Cyprus, coming in 12th overall with the song ‘Break A Broken Heart’.

Earlier this month, New Zealand launched an official bid to participate in Eurovision 2024 with the song ‘Eurovusion (Open Up)’ by comedy duo Two Hearts. In Liverpool, Voyager drummer Ash Doodkorte told NME he was “100 per cent” backing New Zealand’s campaign.

“I think there should be more nations going into Eurovision,” he added. “Make it World Vision. I saw their campaign and told them I’d put in a good word if they gave us 12 points. Hopefully they can engage the rest of the world.”

Voyager return to Australia for a national tour in June, four shows of which have sold out. They will then head back to the UK and Europe for the Fearless in Love Tour in October. The band are also readying their eighth studio album, which they had planned to announce after Eurovision.

“People can expect a much more focused record,” guitarist Scott Kay told NME, “where all that fat has been trimmed and you’re really just getting all the big payoffs, hitting you with the strongest force possible.”