Here are all the winners from the 2023 Melon Music Awards

The 2023 Melon Music Awards has unveiled its winners, with NewJeans, followed by aespa, Jungkook and NCT Dream taking home the most trophies – view the full list of winners below.

Held on December 2, the 2023 Melon Music Awards ceremony was hosted by IVE’s An Yu-jin at the Inspire Arena in South Korea. Most of the winners in each category were decided through a mix of digital sales, online voting and panelist votes, though the Record of the Year grand prize and special awards were based solely on panelist votes.

Girl group NewJeans took home two of the four grand prizes of the night, namely Artist of the Year and Song of the Year – the latter with their song ‘Ditto’. Meanwhile, IVE won Album of the Year with their debut studio record ‘I’ve IVE’, with NCT Dream taking home Record of the Year.

NewJeans were the biggest winners of the night, claiming prizes for Top 10 Artist, Millions Top 10 Artist and Best Female Group in addition to their two grand prizes, putting them at a total of five trophies.

aespa, BTS’ Jungkook and NCT Dream all came a close second, each taking home four prizes. Elsehwere, IVE and SEVENTEEN took home three trophies each.

See the full list of 2023 Melon Music Awards nominations and winners below:

Album of the Year

aespa – ‘My World’

(G)I-DLE – ‘I Feel’

IVE – ‘I’ve IVE’

LE SSERAFIM – ‘Unforgiven’

NewJeans – ‘Get Up’

Artist of the Year

aespa

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

Song of the Year

aespa – ‘Spicy’

(G)I-DLE – ‘Queencard’

IVE – ‘I Am’

SEVENTEEN BSS – ‘Fighting’ featuring Lee Young-ji

NewJeans – ‘Ditto’

Record of the Year

NCT Dream

Top 10 Artist

aespa

AKMU

Big Naughty

BTS

DK

FIFTY FIFTY

(G)I-DLE

Huh Gak

IVE

Jimin

Jisoo

Jungkook

LE SSERAFIM

Lim Han-byul

Lim Young-woong

NCT 127

NCT Dream

NewJeans

NMIXX

Parc Jae-jung

SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN BSS

Sin Ye-young

Song Ha-yea

STAYC

Suga

Taeyang

Tomorrow x Together

Woody

Zia

Millions Top 10 Artist

aespa – ‘My World’

Agust D – ‘D Day’

BtoB – ‘Wind and Wish’

D.O. – ‘Expectations’

EXO – ‘Exist’

(G)I-DLE – ‘I Feel’

IVE – ‘I’ve Ive’

Jimin – ‘Face’

Jungkook – ‘Seven’ featuring Latto

LE SSERAFIM – ‘Unforgiven’

Lee Chan-won – ‘One’

Lee Seung-yoon – ‘Shelter of Dreams’

Lim Young-woong – ‘Do or Die’

Monsta X – ‘Reason’

NCT 127 – ‘Ay-yo’

NCT DoJaeJung – ‘Perfume’

NCT Dream – ‘ISTJ’

NewJeans – ‘Get Up’

PLAVE – ‘Asterum: The Shape of THings to Come’

SEVENTEEN – ‘FML’

SEVENTEEN BSS – ‘Second Wind’

SHInee – ‘Hard’

Shownu x Hyungwon – ‘The Unseen’

Stray Kids – ‘5-Star’

The Boyz – ‘Be Awake’

Tomorrow X Together – ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’

V – ‘Layover’

Young Tak – ‘Form’

ZEROBASEONE – ‘Youth in the Shade’

Rookie of the Year

BOYNEXTDOOR

KISS OF LIFE

PLAVE

RIIZE

ZEROBASEONE

Best Pop Artist

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Sia

SZA

Best Male Solo

Big Naughty

DK

Jungkook

Lim Young-woong

Woody

Best Female Solo

Jisoo

Lee Young-ji

Sin Ye-young

Song Ha-yea

Zia

Best Male Group

BTS

NCT Dream

SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN BSS

Tomorrow X Together

Best Female Group

aespa

(G)I-DLE

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

Best OST

Big Naughty – ‘With Me’

Lim Jae-hyun – ‘Heaven’

Miyeon – ‘The Painted on the Moonlight’

Paul Kim – ‘You Remember’

Younha – ‘Letter’

Best Music Style

Bongjeingan – ‘Gaekkum’

Carina Nebula – ‘Good Match’

Dabda – ‘Flower Tail’

Silica Gel – ‘Tik Tak Tok’ featuring So!YoON!

Youra – ‘The Cherry Trees’

Hot Trend Award

Jisoo

Jungkook

NCT DoJaeJung

SEVENTEEN BSS

Kakao Favourite Star Award

aespa

BTS

ENHYPEN

IVE

Lim Young-woong

NCT Dream

NewJeans

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

ZEROBASEONE

Special Awards:

Stage of the Year

SHINee – ‘SHINee World VI: Perfect Illumination’

Music Video of the Year

STAYC – ‘Bubble

Songwriter Award

Ryan S. Jhun

J-pop Favourite Artist

imase

Best Male Performance

SEVENTEEN

Best Female Performance

aespa

Global Artist

aespa

Global Rising Artist

BOYNEXTDOOR

1theK Global Icon

KISS OF LIFE