Here are all the winners from the 2023 Melon Music Awards

The 2023 Melon Music Awards has unveiled its winners, with NewJeans, followed by aespa, Jungkook and NCT Dream taking home the most trophies – view the full list of winners below.
Held on December 2, the 2023 Melon Music Awards ceremony was hosted by IVE’s An Yu-jin at the Inspire Arena in South Korea. Most of the winners in each category were decided through a mix of digital sales, online voting and panelist votes, though the Record of the Year grand prize and special awards were based solely on panelist votes.
Girl group NewJeans took home two of the four grand prizes of the night, namely Artist of the Year and Song of the Year – the latter with their song ‘Ditto’. Meanwhile, IVE won Album of the Year with their debut studio record ‘I’ve IVE’, with NCT Dream taking home Record of the Year.
NewJeans were the biggest winners of the night, claiming prizes for Top 10 Artist, Millions Top 10 Artist and Best Female Group in addition to their two grand prizes, putting them at a total of five trophies.
aespa, BTS’ Jungkook and NCT Dream all came a close second, each taking home four prizes. Elsehwere, IVE and SEVENTEEN took home three trophies each.
See the full list of 2023 Melon Music Awards nominations and winners below:
Album of the Year
aespa – ‘My World’
(G)I-DLE – ‘I Feel’
IVE – ‘I’ve IVE’
LE SSERAFIM – ‘Unforgiven’
NewJeans – ‘Get Up’
Artist of the Year
aespa
IVE
LE SSERAFIM
NCT DREAM
NewJeans
Song of the Year
aespa – ‘Spicy’
(G)I-DLE – ‘Queencard’
IVE – ‘I Am’
SEVENTEEN BSS – ‘Fighting’ featuring Lee Young-ji
NewJeans – ‘Ditto’
Record of the Year
NCT Dream
Top 10 Artist
aespa
AKMU
Big Naughty
BTS
DK
FIFTY FIFTY
(G)I-DLE
Huh Gak
IVE
Jimin
Jisoo
Jungkook
LE SSERAFIM
Lim Han-byul
Lim Young-woong
NCT 127
NCT Dream
NewJeans
NMIXX
Parc Jae-jung
SEVENTEEN
SEVENTEEN BSS
Sin Ye-young
Song Ha-yea
STAYC
Suga
Taeyang
Tomorrow x Together
Woody
Zia
Millions Top 10 Artist
aespa – ‘My World’
Agust D – ‘D Day’
BtoB – ‘Wind and Wish’
D.O. – ‘Expectations’
EXO – ‘Exist’
(G)I-DLE – ‘I Feel’
IVE – ‘I’ve Ive’
Jimin – ‘Face’
Jungkook – ‘Seven’ featuring Latto
LE SSERAFIM – ‘Unforgiven’
Lee Chan-won – ‘One’
Lee Seung-yoon – ‘Shelter of Dreams’
Lim Young-woong – ‘Do or Die’
Monsta X – ‘Reason’
NCT 127 – ‘Ay-yo’
NCT DoJaeJung – ‘Perfume’
NCT Dream – ‘ISTJ’
NewJeans – ‘Get Up’
PLAVE – ‘Asterum: The Shape of THings to Come’
SEVENTEEN – ‘FML’
SEVENTEEN BSS – ‘Second Wind’
SHInee – ‘Hard’
Shownu x Hyungwon – ‘The Unseen’
Stray Kids – ‘5-Star’
The Boyz – ‘Be Awake’
Tomorrow X Together – ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’
V – ‘Layover’
Young Tak – ‘Form’
ZEROBASEONE – ‘Youth in the Shade’
Rookie of the Year
BOYNEXTDOOR
KISS OF LIFE
PLAVE
RIIZE
ZEROBASEONE
Best Pop Artist
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran
Post Malone
Sia
SZA
Best Male Solo
Big Naughty
DK
Jungkook
Lim Young-woong
Woody
Best Female Solo
Jisoo
Lee Young-ji
Sin Ye-young
Song Ha-yea
Zia
Best Male Group
BTS
NCT Dream
SEVENTEEN
SEVENTEEN BSS
Tomorrow X Together
Best Female Group
aespa
(G)I-DLE
IVE
LE SSERAFIM
NewJeans
Best OST
Big Naughty – ‘With Me’
Lim Jae-hyun – ‘Heaven’
Miyeon – ‘The Painted on the Moonlight’
Paul Kim – ‘You Remember’
Younha – ‘Letter’
Best Music Style
Bongjeingan – ‘Gaekkum’
Carina Nebula – ‘Good Match’
Dabda – ‘Flower Tail’
Silica Gel – ‘Tik Tak Tok’ featuring So!YoON!
Youra – ‘The Cherry Trees’
Hot Trend Award
Jisoo
Jungkook
NCT DoJaeJung
SEVENTEEN BSS
Kakao Favourite Star Award
aespa
BTS
ENHYPEN
IVE
Lim Young-woong
NCT Dream
NewJeans
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
ZEROBASEONE
Special Awards:
Stage of the Year
SHINee – ‘SHINee World VI: Perfect Illumination’
Music Video of the Year
STAYC – ‘Bubble
Songwriter Award
Ryan S. Jhun
J-pop Favourite Artist
imase
Best Male Performance
SEVENTEEN
Best Female Performance
aespa
Global Artist
aespa
Global Rising Artist
BOYNEXTDOOR
1theK Global Icon
KISS OF LIFE