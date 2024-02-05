Here are all the winners from the 2024 Grammys

The 2024 Grammys took place today (February 4) in Los Angeles, with Phoebe Bridgers taking home the most awards on the night.

The event took place at its traditional home of LA’s Crypto.com Arena and was split into two parts – the premiere ceremony, during which the bulk of awards were handed out, and the main ceremony, which was televised and rounded off the affair.

Bridgers took home three awards with her Boygenius bandmates – Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Alternative Music Album – as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Ghost In The Machine’, her collaboration with SZA. Going into the event, SZA was the most-nominated artist with nine nods, but only received two trophies.

Advertisement

Killer Mike also walked away with three awards, for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album. Shortly after his victories, though, he was reportedly arrested for a “misdemeanour” that was unrelated to anything that had happened at the event.

Miley Cyrus also won her first two Grammy awards, picking up Best Pop Solo Performance and Record Of The Year for ‘Flowers’. Elsewhere, Victoria Monét was named Best New Artist, while Taylor Swift made history as she won Album Of The Year for ‘Midnights’. The achievement made her the artist with the most ever wins in the category, surpassing Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.

Swift also dropped a huge bombshell as she collected the award for Best Pop Vocal Performance, announcing that she will release a new album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, on April 19.

Performances on the night came from the likes of SZA, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, and Luke Combs, who was joined by Tracy Chapman for a rare public appearance. U2 livestreamed a performance from their residency at the Las Vegas Sphere for the event, while Stevie Wonder, Jon Batiste and Annie Lennox performed during the ‘In Memoriam Segment’. Joni Mitchell also appeared for a rare live performance, marking her debut on the Grammys stage.

The full winners from the 2024 Grammys are as follows:

Advertisement

Album of the Year

Boygenius – ‘The Record’

Janelle Monáe – ‘The Age of Pleasure’

Jon Batiste – ‘World Music Radio’

Lana Del Rey – ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Endless Summer Vacation’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Guts’

SZA – ‘SOS’

Taylor Swift – ‘Midnights’ – winner

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish – ‘What Was I Made For?’

Boygenius – ‘Not Strong Enough’

Jon Batiste – ‘Worship’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’ – winner

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

Victoria Monét – ‘On My Mama’

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – ‘What Was I Made For?’ – winner

Dua Lipa – ‘Dance the Night’

Jon Batiste – ‘Butterfly’

Lana Del Rey – ‘A&W’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét – winner

The War and Treaty

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Billie Eilish – ‘What Was I Made For?’ – winner

Dua Lipa – ‘Dance the Night’

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – ‘Barbie World’

Rihanna – ‘Lift Me Up’

Ryan Gosling – ‘I’m Just Ken’

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

John Williams – ‘The Fabelmans’

John Williams – ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

Ludwig Göransson – ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Ludwig Göransson – ‘Oppenheimer’ – winner

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – ‘Barbie’

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Sarah Schachner – Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Bear McCreary – God Of War Ragnarök

Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck Myers – Hogwarts Legacy

Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – winner

Jess Serro, Tripod and Austin Wintory – Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Olamide – ‘Amapiano’

Ayra Starr – ‘Rush’

Burna Boy – ‘City Boys’

Davido Featuring Musa Keys – ‘Unavailable’

Tyla – ‘Water’ – winner

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Ana Bárbara – ‘Bordado a Mano’

Flor de Toloache – ‘Motherflower’

Lila Downs – ‘La Sánchez’

Lupita Infante – ‘Amor Como en las Películas de Antes’

Peso Pluma – ‘Génesis’ – winner

Best Latin Pop Album

AleMor – ‘Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1’

Gaby Moreno – ‘X Mi (Vol. 1)’ – winner

Maluma – ‘Don Juan’

Pablo Alborán – ‘La Cuarta Hoja’

Paula Arenas – ‘A Ciegas’

Pedro Capó – ‘La Neta’

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne – ‘Brothers Osborne’

Kelsea Ballerini – ‘Rolling Up the Welcome Mat’

Lainey Wilson – ‘Bell Bottom Country’ – winner

Tyler Childers – ‘Rustin’ in the Rain’

Zach Bryan – ‘Zach Bryan’

Best Country Solo Performance

Brandy Clark – ‘Buried’

Chris Stapleton – ‘White Horse’ – winner

Dolly Parton – ‘The Last Thing on My Mind’

Luke Combs – ‘Fast Car’

Tyler Childers – ‘In Your Love’

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – ‘Love in Exile’

Cory Henry – ‘Live at the Piano’

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – ‘SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree’

Louis Cole – ‘Quality Over Opinion’

Meshell Ndegeocello – ‘The Omnichord Real Book’ – winner

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage – ‘Sittin’ on Top of the World’

Doja Cat – ‘Attention’

Drake & 21 Savage – ‘Spin Bout U’

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – ‘All My Life’ – winner

SZA – ‘Low’

Best R&B Album

Babyface – ‘Girls Night Out’

Coco Jones – ‘What I Didn’t Tell You’

Emily King – ‘Special Occasion’

Summer Walker – ‘Clear 2: Soft Life EP’

Victoria Monét – ‘Jaguar II’ – winner

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown – ‘Summer Too Hot’

Coco Jones – ‘ICU’ – winner

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – ‘Back to Love’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Victoria Monét – ‘How Does It Make You Feel’

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys – ‘The Car’

Boygenius – ‘The Record’ – winner

Gorillaz – ‘Cracker Island’

Lana Del Rey – ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’

PJ Harvey – ‘I Inside the Old Year Dying’

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays – ‘Belinda Says’

Arctic Monkeys – ‘Body Paint’

Boygenius – ‘Cool About It’

Lana Del Rey – ‘A&W’

Paramore – ‘This Is Why’ – winner

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – ‘But Here We Are’

Greta Van Fleet – ‘Starcatcher’

Metallica – ’72 Seasons’

Paramore – ‘This Is Why’ – winner

Queens of the Stone Age – ‘In Times New Roman…’

Best Pop Dance Recording

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – ‘One in a Million’

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – ‘Miracle’

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’

Kylie Minogue – ‘Padam Padam’ – winner

Troye Sivan – ‘Rush’

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – ‘Never Felt So Alone’

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – ‘Candy Necklace’

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – ‘Thousand Miles’

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – ‘Ghost in the Machine’ – winner

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – ‘Karma’

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish – ‘What Was I Made For?’

Doja Cat – ‘Paint the Town Red’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’ – winner

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff – winner

Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas – winner

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson – ‘Chemistry’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Endless Summer Vacation’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Guts’

Ed Sheeran – ‘- (Subtract)’

Taylor Swift – ‘Midnights’ – winner

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin – ‘Blackbox Life Recorder 21F’

James Blake – ‘Loading’

Disclosure – ‘Higher Than Ever Before’

Romy & Fred again.. – ‘Strong’

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – ‘Rumble’ – winner

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake – ‘Playing Robots Into Heaven’

The Chemical Brothers – ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’

Fred again.. – ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)’ – winner

Kx5 – ‘Kx5’

Skrillex – ‘Quest for Fire’

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys – ‘Sculptures of Anything Goes’

Black Pumas – ‘More Than a Love Song’

Boygenius – ‘Not Strong Enough’ – winner

Foo Fighters – ‘Rescued’

Metallica – ‘Lux Æterna’

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed – ‘Bad Man’

Ghost – ‘Phantom of the Opera’

Metallica – ’72 Seasons’ – winner

Slipknot – ‘Hive Mind’

Spiritbox – ‘Jaded’

Best Rock Song

Boygenius – ‘Not Strong Enough’ – winner

Foo Fighters – ‘Rescued’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl’

Queens of the Stone Age – ‘Emotion Sickness’

The Rolling Stones – ‘Angry’

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface ft. Coco Jones – ‘Simple’

Kenyon Dixon – ‘Lucky’

Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – ‘Hollywood’

PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – ‘Good Morning’ – winner

SZA – ‘Love Language’

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – ‘ICU’

Halle – ‘Angel’

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – ‘Back to Love’

SZA – ‘Snooze’ – winner

Victoria Monét – ‘On My Mama’

Best Progressive R&B Album

6lack – ‘Since I Have a Lover’

Diddy – ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – ‘Nova’

Janelle Monáe – ‘The Age of Pleasure’

SZA – ‘SOS’ – winner

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Hillbillies’

Black Thought – ‘Love Letter’

Coi Leray – ‘Players’

Drake & 21 Savage – ‘Rich Flex’

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – ‘Scientists & Engineers’ – winner

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – ‘Attention’

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – ‘Barbie World’

Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Just Wanna Rock’

Drake & 21 Savage – ‘Rich Flex’

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – ‘Scientists & Engineers’ – winner

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – ‘Her Loss’

Killer Mike – ‘Michael’ – winner

Metro Boomin – ‘Heroes & Villains’

Nas – ‘King’s Disease III’

Travis Scott – ‘Utopia’

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Aja Monet – ‘When the Poems Do What They Do’

J. Ivy – ‘The Light Inside’ – winner

Kevin Powell – ‘Grocery Shopping With My Mother’

Prentice Powell and Shawn William – ‘For Your Consideration ’24 – The Album’

Queen Sheba – ‘A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fuck-It Pill Revisited’

Best Jazz Performance

Jon Batiste – ‘Movement 18’ (Heroes)’

Lakecia Benjamin – ‘Basquiat’

Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté – ‘Vulnerable (Live)’

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – ‘But Not For Me’

Samara Joy – ‘Tight’ – winner

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – ‘For Ella 2’

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – ‘Alive at the Village Vanguard’

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke – ‘Lean In’

Cécile McLorin Salvant – ‘Mélusine’

Nicole Zuraitis – ‘How Love Begins’ – winner

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Kenny Barron – ‘The Source’

Lakecia Benjamin – ‘Phoenix’

Adam Blackstone – ‘Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn’

Billy Childs – ‘The Winds of Change’ – winner

Pat Metheny – ‘Dream Box’

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla – The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – ‘Ritmo’

Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society – ‘Dynamic Maximum Tension’

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart – ‘Basie Swings The Blues’ – winner

Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest – ‘Olympians’

Mingus Big Band – ‘The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions’

Best Latin Jazz Album

Eliane Elias – ‘Quietude’

Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra – ‘My Heart Speaks’

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – ‘Vox Humana’

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente – ‘Cometa’

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – ‘El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2’ – winner

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway – ‘To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim’

Rickie Lee Jones – ‘Pieces of Treasure’

Laufey – ‘Bewitched’ – winner

Pentatonix – ‘Holidays Around the World’

Bruce Springsteen – ‘Only the Strong Survive’

Various – ‘Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3’

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – ‘As We Speak’ – winner

House of Waters – ‘On Becoming’

Bob James – ‘Jazz Hands’

Julian Lage – ‘The Layers’

Ben Wendel – ‘All One’

Best Musical Theater Album

‘Kimberly Akimbo’

‘Parade’

‘Shucked’

‘Some Like It Hot’ – winner

‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings – ‘High Note’

Brothers Osborne – ‘Nobody’s Nobody’

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – ‘I Remember Everything’ – winner

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – ‘Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)’

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – ‘Save Me’

Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton – ‘We Don’t Fight Anymore’

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark – ‘Buried’

Chris Stapleton – ‘White Horse’ – winner

Morgan Wallen – ‘Last Night’

Tyler Childers – ‘In Your Love’

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – ‘I Remember Everything’

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste – ‘Butterfly’

Blind Boys of Alabama – ‘Heaven Help Us All’

Madison Cunningham – ‘Inventing the Wheel’

Rhiannon Giddens – ‘You Louisiana Man’

Allison Russell – ‘Eve Was Black’ – winner

Best Americana Performance

Blind Boys of Alabama – ‘Friendship’

Tyler Childers – ‘Help Me Make It Through the Night’

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – ‘Dear Insecurity’ – winner

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – ‘King of Oklahoma’

Allison Russell – ‘The Returner’

Best American Roots Song

The War and Treaty – ‘Blank Page’

Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson – ‘California Sober’

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – ‘Cast Iron Skillet’ – winner

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – ‘Dear Insecurity’

Allison Russell – ‘The Returner’

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark – ‘Brandy Clark’

Rodney Crowell – ‘The Chicago Sessions’

Rhiannon Giddens – ‘You’re the One’

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – ‘Weathervanes’ – winner

Allison Russell – ‘The Returner’

Best Bluegrass Album

Sam Bush – ‘Radio John: Songs of John Hartford’

Michael Cleveland – ‘Lovin’ of the Game’

Mighty Poplar – ‘Mighty Poplar’

Willie Nelson – ‘Bluegrass’

Billy Strings – ‘Me/And/Dad’

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – ‘City of Gold’ – winner

Best Traditional Blues Album

Eric Bibb – ‘Ridin’’

Mr. Sipp – ‘The Soul Side of Sipp’

Tracy Nelson – ‘Life Don’t Miss Nobody’

John Primer – ‘Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge’

Bobby Rush – ‘All My Love for You’ – winner

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton – ‘Death Wish Blues’

Ruthie Foster – ‘Healing Time’

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – ‘Live in London’

Larkin Poe – ‘Blood Harmony’ – winner

Bettye LaVette – ‘LaVette!’

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons – ‘Traveling Wildfire’

The Milk Carton Kids – ‘I Only See the Moon’

Joni Mitchell – ‘Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]’ – winner

Nickel Creek – ‘Celebrants’

Old Crow Medicine Show – ‘Jubilee’

Paul Simon – ‘Psalms’

Rufus Wainwright – ‘Folkocracy’

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band – ‘New Beginnings’ – winner

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers – ‘Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’

Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra – ‘Live: Orpheum Theater Nola

New Breed Bass Band – Made in New Orleans’ – winner

New Orleans Nightcrawlers – ‘Too Much to Hold’

The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – ‘Live at the Maple Leaf’

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – ‘God Is Good’

Erica Campbell – ‘Feel Alright (Blessed)’

Zacardi Cortez – ‘Lord Do It For Me (Live)’

Melvin Crispell III – ‘God Is’

Kirk Franklin – ‘All Things’ – winner

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Blessing Offor – ‘Believe’

Cody Carnes – ‘Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]’

Lauren Daigle – ‘Thank God I Do’

for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks – ‘Love Me Like I Am’

Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – ‘Your Power’ – winner

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – ‘God Problems’

Best Gospel Album

Erica Campbell – ‘I Love You’

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – ‘Hymns (Live)’

Maverick City Music – ‘The Maverick Way’

Jonathan McReynolds – ‘My Truth’

Tye Tribbett – ‘All Things New: Live In Orlando’ – winner

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Blessing Offor – ‘My Tribe’

Da’ T.R.U.T.H. – ‘Emanuel’

Lauren Daigle – ‘Lauren Daigle’

Lecrae – ‘Church Clothes 4’ – winner

Phil Wickham – ‘I Believe’

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet – ‘Tribute to the King’

Blind Boys of Alabama – ‘Echoes of the South’ – winner

Becky Isaacs Bowman – ‘Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times’

Brian Free & Assurance – ‘Meet Me at the Cross’

Gaither Vocal Band – ‘Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light’

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – ‘Saturno’

Karol G – ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ – winner

Tainy – ‘Data’

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cabra – ‘Martínez’

Diamante Eléctrico – ‘Leche de Tigre’

Juanes – ‘Vida Cotidiana’ – winner

Natalia Lafourcade – ‘De Todas Las Flores’ – winner

Fito Paez – ‘EADDA9223’

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – ‘Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)’ – winner

Luis Figueroa – ‘Voy A Ti’

Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – ‘Niche Sinfónico’

Omara Portuondo – ‘Vida’

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – ‘Mimy & Tony’

Carlos Vives – ‘Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así’

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – ‘Shadow Forces’

Burna Boy – ‘Alone’

Davido – ‘Feel’

Silvana Estrada – ‘Milagro Y Disastre’

Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) – ‘Abundance In Millets’

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – ‘Pashto’ – winner

Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – ‘Todo Colores’

Best Global Music Album

Susana Baca- ‘Epifanías’

Bokanté – ‘History’

Burna Boy – ‘I Told Them…’

Davido – ‘Timeless’

Shakti – ‘This Moment’ – winner

Best Reggae Album

Buju Banton – ‘Born For Greatness’

Beenie Man – ‘Simma’

Collie Buddz – ‘Cali Roots Riddim 2023’

Burning Spear – ‘No Destroyer’

Julian Marley & Antacus – ‘Colors of Royal’ – winner

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Kirsten Agresta-Copely – ‘Aquamarine’

Omar Akram – ‘Moments of Beauty’

Ólafur Arnalds – ‘Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)’

David Darling & Hans Christian – ‘Ocean Dreaming Ocean’

Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet – ‘So She Howls’ – winner

Best Children’s Music Album

Andrew & Polly – ‘Ahhhhh!’

Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon – ‘Ancestars’

DJ Willy Wow! – ‘Hip Hope for Kids!’

Uncle Jumbo – ‘Taste The Sky’

123 Andrés – ‘We Grow Together Preschool Songs’ – winner

Best Comedy Album

Trevor Noah – ‘I Wish You Would’

Wanda Sykes – ‘I’m An Entertainer’

Chris Rock – ‘Selective Outrage’

Sarah Silverman – ‘Someone You Love’

Dave Chappelle – ‘What’s In A Name?’ – winner

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep – ‘Big Tree’

William Shatner – ‘Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder’

Rick Rubin – ‘The Creative Act: A Way of Being’

Senator Bernie Sanders – ‘It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism’

Michelle Obama – ‘The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times’ – winner

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Daisy Jones & The Six – ‘Aurora’

Various Artists – ‘Barbie The Album’ – winner

Various Artists – ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By’

Various Artists – ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3’

Weird Al Yankovic – ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Best Music Video

The Beatles – ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ – winner

Tyler Childers – ‘In Your Love’

Billie Eilish – ‘What Was I Made For?’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Count Me Out’

Troye Sivan – ‘Rush’

Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream – winner

How I’m Feeling Now

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama

Best Recording Package

Caroline Rose – ‘The Art of Forgetting’

Hsing-Hui Cheng – ‘Cadenza 21’’

Perry Shall – ‘Eletrophonic Chronic’

Iam8bit – ‘Gravity Falls’

Yu Wei – ‘Migration’

Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck – ‘Stumpwork’ – winner

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

‘The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel’

‘For The Birds: The Birdsong Project’ – winner

‘Gieo’

‘Inside: Deluxe Box Set’

‘Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition’

Best Album Notes

John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy – ‘Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live)’ (album notes by Ashley Kahn)

Howdy Glenn – ‘I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn’ (album notes by Scott B. Bomar)

Iftin Band – ‘Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions’ (album notes by Vik Sohonie)

Various Artists – ‘Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971’ (album notes by Jeff Place & John Troutman

Various Artists – ‘Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos’ (album notes by Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker – winner

Best Historical Album

Bob Dylan – ‘Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17’

Various Artists – ‘The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922’

Various Artists – ‘Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971’

Lou Reed – ‘Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition’

Various Artists – ‘Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos’ – winner

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Bokanté – ‘History’

Boygenius – ‘The Record’

Caroline Polachek – ‘Desire, I Want to Turn Into You’

Feist – ‘Multitudes’

Victoria Monét – ‘Jaguar II’ – winner

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic – ‘Fandango’

Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – ‘Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces’

Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry – ‘Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor’

Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – ‘Contemporary American Composers’ – winner

Shara Nova & A Far Cry – ‘The Blue Hour’

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone – winner

Brian Pidgeon

Best Remixed Recording

Depeche Mode – ‘Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)’ – winner

Gorillaz ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown – ‘New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)’

Lane 8 – ‘Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)’

Mariah Carey – ‘Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)’

Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange – ‘Alien Love Call’

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys – ‘The Diary of Alicia Keys’ – winner

Bear McCreary – ‘God of War Ragnarok’

George Strait – ‘Blue Clear Sky’

Madison Beer – ‘Silence Between Songs’

Ryan Ylyate – ‘Act 3 (Immersive Edition)’

Best Instrumental Composition

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – ‘Motion’

John Williams – ‘Helena’s Theme’ – winner

Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis – ‘Amerikkan Skin’

Ludwig Göransson – ‘Can You Hear the Music’

Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – ‘Cutey And The Dragon’

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera – ‘I Remember Mingus’

Just 6 – ‘Angels We Have Heard On High’

Ludwig Göransson – ‘Can You Hear the Music’

The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel – ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ – winner

Wednesday Addams – ‘Paint It Black’

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Cécile McLorin Salvant – ‘Fenestra’

Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest – ‘Com Que Voz (Live)’

Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – ‘April in Paris’

säje ft. Jacob Collier – ‘In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning’ – winner

Samara Joy – ‘Lush Life’

Best Orchestral Performance

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra – ‘Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy’

Los Angeles Philharmonic – ‘Adès: Dante’ – winner

Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra – ‘Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces’

The Philadelphia Orchestra – ‘Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony’

San Francisco Symphony – ‘Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring’

Best Opera Recording

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – ‘Blanchard: Champion’ – winner

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – ‘Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries’

The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet – ‘Little: Black Lodge’

Best Choral Performance

The Clarion Choir – ‘Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil’

The Crossing – ‘Carols After a Plague’

Miró Quartet; Conspirare – ‘The House Of Belonging’

San Francisco Symphony Chorus – ‘Ligeti: Lux Aeterna’

Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir – ‘Saariaho: Reconnaissance’ – winner

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet – ‘American Stories’

Catalyst Quartet – ‘Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker’

Roomful Of Teeth – ‘Rough Magic’ – winner

Third Coast Percussion – ‘Between Breaths’

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos – ‘Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3′

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Robert Black – ‘Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light’

Andy Akiho – ‘Akiho: Cylinders’

Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) – ‘The American Project’ – winner

Seth Parker Woods – ‘Difficult Grace’

Curtis Stewart – ‘Of Love’

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist – ‘Because’

Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist – ‘Broken Branches’

Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist – ’40@40′

Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist – ‘Rising’

Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) – ‘Walking In The Dark’ – winner

Best Classical Compendium

Anne Akiko Meyers – ‘Fandango’

Christopher Rountree, conductor – ‘Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?’

Peter Herresthal – ‘Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright’

Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman – ‘Passion For Bach And Coltrane’ – winner

Chick Corea – ‘Sardinia’

Andy Akiho – ‘Sculptures’

Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights – ‘Zodiac Suite’

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) – ‘Adès: Dante’

Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony) – ‘Akiho: In That Space, At That Time’

William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth) – ‘Brittelle: Psychedelics’

Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic) – ‘Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright’

Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth) – ‘Montgomery: Rounds’ – winner