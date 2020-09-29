21 Savage and Metro Boomin announce new album ‘Savage Mode 2’

21 Savage and Metro Boomin have announced their new album ‘Savage Mode 2’, due for release this Friday (October 2).

The announcement was shared via 21 Savage’s YouTube channel today (September 29). The duo enlisted Gibson Hazard to direct the trailer, with narration from Morgan Freeman. Watch it below:

Advertisement

“Savage is defined as fierce, beastly and untamed,” says Freeman in the trailer’s voiceover. “Mode is defined as a way of operating or using the system. So to be in savage mode is to go hard, not allowing anything to stop or deter you from your mission.

“Basically, this means when someone is in savage mode, they are not to be fucked with.”

A website with new album merchandise, a link to the trailer, and a countdown to the release of ‘Savage Mode 2’ is also available.

The announcement follows 21 Savage sharing a phone number on Twitter earlier this month, which the rapper’s fans called to hear what is rumoured to be a snippet of his new material.

+1 (404) 341-0092 — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) September 17, 2020

Advertisement

‘Savage Mode 2’ is the long-awaited follow-up to 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s collaborative album ‘Savage Mode’, which was released in July 2016.

In addition to the album announcement, 21 Savage recently made headlines through his work to develop a financial literacy program for students in lockdown.

“I feel like it’s important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life,” he said in a statement earlier this year.