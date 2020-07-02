GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

21 Savage announces new financial literacy program for kids in lockdown

The program teaches money management, budgeting and entrepreneurship

By Caleb Triscari
21 Savage
21 Savage. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

21 Savage will launch a financial literacy program aimed at school students currently in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by AP, Bank Account At Home is a partnership between the rapper, his Leading By Example Foundation, mobile banking service Chime, education tech platform EverFi and nonprofit social enterprise Juma Ventures.

Bank Account At Home will be divided into three streams depending on the student’s school level, covering basic money management, financial planning for the future, budgeting and entrepreneurship.

Advertisement

The program will also include a partnership with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms that provides WiFi and tablets for underserved kids.

“I feel like it’s important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life,” he said in a statement, via AP.

The rapper’s Bank Account program was first launched in 2018, and is a reference to his 2017 track of the same name.

21 Savage’s most recent release was ‘Secret’ featuring singer Summer Walker, shared back in April. He also recently collaborated with Real Recognize Rio to release ‘Pressure’.

His 2019 track, ‘A Lot’ won this year’s GRAMMY for Best Rap Song.

Advertisement

Last year, 21 Savage, a British citizen, was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for allegedly residing in the country on an expired visa. Following his arrest, he argued undocumented immigrants who lived in America as children should automatically become US citizens.

  • In This Article:
  • Rap
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.