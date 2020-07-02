21 Savage announces new financial literacy program for kids in lockdown

21 Savage will launch a financial literacy program aimed at school students currently in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by AP, Bank Account At Home is a partnership between the rapper, his Leading By Example Foundation, mobile banking service Chime, education tech platform EverFi and nonprofit social enterprise Juma Ventures.

Bank Account At Home will be divided into three streams depending on the student’s school level, covering basic money management, financial planning for the future, budgeting and entrepreneurship.

Advertisement

The program will also include a partnership with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms that provides WiFi and tablets for underserved kids.

“I feel like it’s important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life,” he said in a statement, via AP.

The rapper’s Bank Account program was first launched in 2018, and is a reference to his 2017 track of the same name.

21 Savage’s most recent release was ‘Secret’ featuring singer Summer Walker, shared back in April. He also recently collaborated with Real Recognize Rio to release ‘Pressure’.

His 2019 track, ‘A Lot’ won this year’s GRAMMY for Best Rap Song.

Advertisement

Last year, 21 Savage, a British citizen, was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for allegedly residing in the country on an expired visa. Following his arrest, he argued undocumented immigrants who lived in America as children should automatically become US citizens.