21 Savage invites immigrants to “dare to dream’ with new TikTok filter ahead of ‘American Dream’

21 Savage has unveiled a new TikTok filter, designed specifically for immigrants, which gives access to a preview of the rapper’s new music.

21 Savage announced his new album ‘American Dream’ earlier this week (January 9), posting a picture of the album’s cover alongside emojis of British and American flags, seeming to reference his own immigrant status in America.

The rapper, born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was born in London to British nationals with Caribbean roots, and eventually moved to Atlanta with his mother at the age of seven.

Advertisement

Now, the TikTok filter, which you can try out here, allows TikTok users to access a sneak preview of new music, after answering the question of whether they are “an immigrant who dares to dream” or not.

The filter features an animation inspired by the American green card, which allows individuals to live and work permanently in the country.

The announcement of the new album followed the release of a trailer to the rapper’s upcoming biopic, American Dream: The 21 Savage Story. The trailer featured Donald Glover and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin playing 21 Savage at different ages.

The four-minute, twenty-second clip also doubles as the music video for an unnamed track, which may appear on the upcoming album.

Advertisement

The film depicts 21 Savage’s long immigration battle, which culminated in October, when his lawyer confirmed that the rapper was now a “lawful resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally”.

While no release date has been announced for the biopic, it is expected to arrive this year.

The ‘American Dream’ album will be the follow-up to 2018’s ‘I Am > I Was’.

In December, 21 Savage played a sold-out concert at the O2 Arena, which garnered a four-star review from NME, with Georgia Evans writing: “Savage’s chance to perform in the UK has been robbed for so long that just to be here, celebrating his career thus far, feels like a deliciously anarchic triumph.”