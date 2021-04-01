21 Savage to executive produce soundtrack to upcoming ‘Saw’ reboot

21 Savage has been tapped to executive produce the soundtrack for the forthcoming Saw reboot, Spiral: From The Book Of Saw.

Uproxx reports that Savage – real name Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph – is also about to release the soundtrack’s lead single ‘Spiral’ which can be heard throughout the film’s trailer.

Spiral: From The Book Of Saw is set to be released in cinemas on Monday May 17, and is produced by Chris Rock. Rock will also star in the film as Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, accompanied by Samuel L. Jackson as his police veteran father.

Advertisement

Watch the film’s trailer below:

Speaking to NME about the reboot last year, director Darren Lynn Bousman said that Spiral is “its own unique thing”.

“The Saw franchise is such a well-oiled machine. I can’t even explain the nostalgia of being able to do another one now,” he said.

“But this movie is so unique and so different than what I think people expect and are ready for. That’s what made it so exciting to get back to the franchise. I read the script and I thought, ‘Holy shit! This is actually really good.’

“It didn’t feel like a sequel at all. It feels like a Saw movie and it has some very Saw elements in it but it’s definitely its own unique thing.”