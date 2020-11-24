21 Savage’s brother, drill rapper TM1way, has been killed in London

21 Savage‘s younger brother Terrell Davis has been killed in London.

Davis, who is a drill rapper that performs under the name TM1way, was reportedly stabbed to death in Brixton on Sunday night (November 22).

The 27-year-old was reportedly taking shopping to his grandmother when the incident happened, a source told the Daily Mail.

Savage, real name Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has paid tribute to his brother in a moving post on Instagram.

“can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that shit back,” he wrote, sharing a picture of the two as children.

Terrell’s sister Kyra Davis also paid her respects on social media, writing: “I don’t even know what to say. My heart is in pieces.”

A spokesperson for the Met Police commented on the incident, saying: “Police are investigating a fatal stabbing after they were called at 17:59hrs on Sunday 22 November by the London Ambulance Service to a location in Ramillies Close, Lambeth, SW2.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the London Air Ambulance, but the 27-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

“No arrests have been made at this stage. A crime scene remains in place at the location, and officers are continuing their enquires.”