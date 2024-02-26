21-year-old who “can’t afford a flight” to Ibiza to walk there from Manchester for charity

A 21-year-old who “can’t afford a flight” to Ibiza has revealed that he plans to walk from Manchester City Centre to the White Isle to attend opening parties.

Henry Moores plans to walk roughly 1,200 miles from Manchester to Ibiza with the goal of arriving at Ocean Beach – a lavish beach resort known for its festive poolside parties, live DJs and aerial performances – before its opening party on May 3. Moores has estimated that the walk – now known as ‘Henry Walk’– should take him about 60 days. He will commence his journey this week on Saturday, March 2.

Moores reached out to Ocean Beach owner Wayne Lineker via Instagram and shared his plan with Lineker replying “Bro.. you having to be kidding??”

‘Wayne is the king of Ibiza…I had to get in touch with him.’ Eamonn and Isabel are joined by Henry Moores, who is walking 1,200 miles from Manchester to Ibiza with the support of Wayne Lineker. pic.twitter.com/5MUp3rR4xP — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 26, 2024

Advertisement

While appearing on GB News, Moores said: “A big thing for me was that Wayne was the king of Ibiza. Wayne was the go-to when it came to me planning my walk to Ibiza. I thought ‘There’s only one man I can get in touch with’ and it’s Wayne Lineker.”

“He sent me a DM and my social media manager picked it up and said we’ve just got a crazy message from a young guy saying he wants to walk to Ibiza, would I support him I’m like ‘Yes!’ and we arranged a meeting,” added Lineker. “The thing is he has already walked to Paris otherwise I wouldn’t have taken him as seriously because everyone has always joked about walking to Ibiza. But yeah, we had the meeting and he talked me through his route and how he’s going to do it. He is going to walk a marathon each day.”

Lineker plans on joining Moores on the first and last day of the journey. In a video shared by the Ocean Beach owner, Moores shared that he has never been to Ibiza before as he “can’t afford a flight.” Lineker added: “We’re going to get a group of us on the 2nd [May], to meet him and walk the final walk back to Ocean with man like Henry.”

Henry Moores is walking from Macclesfield to Ibiza and raising money for @TonyHudgell_fdn we are so honoured that Henry has chosen our charity. Please support him and Tony will be cheering him on @paula_hudgellhttps://t.co/nMEF264IkR pic.twitter.com/FD1AuST5Aa — Tony Hudgell Foundation (@TonyHudgell_fdn) February 25, 2024

Advertisement

The route will see Moores walk 507km from Manchester to Portsmouth followed by 1818km from Caen, France to Denia, Spain and ending with a final 30km from Ibiza Town to Ocean Beach.

Money raised from the walk will be going to the Tony Hudgell Foundation, a charity that aims to provide support to children affected by physical, emotional or psychological abuse. You can donate to the walk and charity here.

AU Vodka, DJ Charlie Sloth’s alcohol brand, has announced that it will be the official and exclusive sponsor of ‘Henry Walk’.

Last year, Moores embarked on a journey to Paris, walking from Macclesfield to the City of Lights and raising over £20,000 to provide Christmas meals and Christmas experiences for those who are less fortunate across the Cheshire and Greater Manchester area.