24kGoldn and Iann Dior are a ‘Mood’ at AMAs 2020

24kGoldn and Iann Dior made their debut appearance at the American Music Awards 2020 tonight (November 22).

The rappers brought their chart-topping collaboration ‘Mood’ to the ceremony, which was akin place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre.

The duo performed on what looked like a house turned on its side as lightning cracked on the screen behind them. Watch the energetic performance below now.

‘Mood’ scored its fifth week at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart this week. It also topped the Official UK Singles Chart for four weeks, with its reign ending on October 23.

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes kicked off the AMAs 2020 with a debut performance of their recent collaboration ‘Monster’. Bieber also gave renditions of his latest singles ‘Lonely’ and ‘Holy’.

The Weeknd also teamed up with Kenny G to give a world premiere performance of ‘In Your Eyes’ and ‘Save Your Tears’ live from downtown LA, while Megan Thee Stallion brought ‘Body’ to the stage for the first time. Billie Eilish also gave the live debut of her new single ‘Therefore I Am’.

BTS, Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rehxa and Doja Cat are still set to perform at the ceremony tonight.

Elsewhere, Dua Lipa performed ‘Levitating’ live from London’s Royal Albert Hall. Earlier in the night, she collected the award for Favourite Song – Pop/Rock for ‘Don’t Start Now’.

Doja Cat picked up the award for Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B, while The Weeknd collected the trophy for Favourite Album – Soul/R&B for ‘After Hours’. You can keep up with all the winners at the AMAs 2020 here.