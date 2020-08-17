Kanye West shares footage of Sunday Service’s return on his Wyoming ranch

Kanye West has shared footage from his latest Sunday Service sessions, which has resumed in Wyoming after the coronavirus outbreak.

The gospel choir and prayer performance group was founded by West in 2019, and went on to make a landmark appearance at Coachella in the same year.

Sharing footage of the latest performance, West revealed that the group had performed at his Wyoming ranch while ensuring that COVID-19 safety guidelines were strictly adhered to.

Advertisement

“Praise God. We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship,” wrote West on Twitter.

He then went on to share several clips from the performance, which you can view in full below.

Praise God 🙏🏾 We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK pic.twitter.com/ou8hQVeNU3 — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

Sunday Service at the West Mountains ranch pic.twitter.com/mw43d2tfqO — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

The performance marks the first update from the choir since April, when they performed a virtual Sunday Service for Easter Sunday.

Advertisement

The Sunday Service Choir released their debut album, ‘Jesus Is Born’, on Christmas Day in 2019.

Meanwhile, the star is continuing his campaign for the 2020 US Presidential election, despite missing the deadline to appear on the ballot in many states. Last week (August 13), his polling figures dealt another blow to the campaign.

The poll revealed that West has currently secured only two percent of the Black vote in the US so far.