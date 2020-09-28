BIGSOUND releases full 2020 program, announces BIGSOUND50

Music industry conference BIGSOUND has released the full program for its virtual event, in addition to the artists included in its BIGSOUND50.

The BIGSOUND50 is a selection of emerging Australian artists, who will receive coverage across BIGSOUND platforms, mentoring, online meetings and other opportunities over the coming year. The initiative was announced earlier this month as an alternative to the usual artist showcases that take place at BIGSOUND.

Acts featured on the BIGSOUND50 include ASHWARYA, Jaguar Jonze, Kee’ahn, L-FRESH The LION and The Merindas, among others.

“It was a massive undertaking to narrow down all of the incredible applications to 50, but we have managed to pick a group of talented and inspiring artists that we know will all become household names,” BIGSOUND co-programmer Ruby-Jean McCabe said in a statement.

“We’ve discovered some of our new favourite artists through this process, and we can’t wait to showcase what’s next for The BIGSOUND50.”

Outside of the BIGSOUND 50, the conference program will bring together industry leaders from Australia, the US, UK, Canada, Europe and Asia. Topics included through the program include recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of online music events, making music from your bedroom, Indigenous quotas across radio and festivals, and performative allyship and real reparations in the music industry. New artists joining the program include Mo’Ju, Ecca Vandal and Kira Puru.

“From The BIGSOUND50 to the conference conversations, First Nations voices are prevalent across the entire event as we hold valued perspectives on re-futuring the music industry,” said First Nations programmer Alethea Beetson.

“Working alongside the festival programmers to curate The BIGSOUND50 list has led to an even stronger representation of Indigenous artists than ever before at BIGSOUND. This is supported by a First Nations program and a number of decolonial conversations within the wider conference schedule offering solutions to the issues faced by the music industry in 2020.”

BIGSOUND had previously announced keynote speaking events from Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Tones And I, and Ziggy Ramo, among others. Registration and the full program is available on BIGSOUND’s website.

The BIGSOUND 50 is:

Adam Newling

Aodhan

ASHWARYA

Bad/Love

Beans

Beddy Rays

BIRDZ

Boox Kid

Bow and Arrow

CLOE TERARE

colourblind

Dallas Woods

Death By Denim

Debbies

DOBBY

Eastbound Buzz

Harper Bloom

Hauskey

Hayley Marsten

J-MILLA

Jaguar Jonze

Jerome Farah

Jess Day

JK-47

Jordan Dennis

Kee’ahn

KYE

L-FRESH The LION

Lydia Fairhall and The She Oaks

Matalja

Memphis LK

Middle Name Dance Band

Ms. Thandi

Nerve Damage

No Money Enterprise

Noah Dillon

Oetha

Order Sixty6

River Boy

Shannen James

SOPHIYA

Southeast Desert Metal

Squid Nebula

Sycco

The Dreggs

The Merindas

The Yorke Band

We Set Signals

Yawdoesitall

Yirgjhilya