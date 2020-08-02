2Pac had Barnsley pen pal who sent him a copy of Oasis’ ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’

It’s been revealed that 2Pac had a pen pal from Barnsley who once sent the rapper a copy of Oasis‘ ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’.

Nina Bhadreshwar, a former writer for the Barnsley Chronicle, has shared details of her relationship with the late rapper, real name Tupac Shakur, which started after she was advised to interview him by Naughty By Nature rapper Treach during a trip to New York.

“He advised me I should check out someone called Tupac,” Bhadreshwar, told The Guardian. “I was more into rave then, but the first time I heard his album ‘Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z…’, I got goosebumps. He knew pain the way I did. I got in touch with his publicist for an interview and she said to send copies of my magazine.”

Advertisement

She continued: “I was back in Barnsley a few months later when the phone rang and I asked who it was. The voice said, ‘It’s Tupac. You sent me a copy of your fly-ass magazine.’ He asked me to keep sending it, and we started corresponding by letter.”

Going on to talk about how they were both passionate about social issues, especially police brutality, Bhadreshwar said she’d share excerpts from books she’d read including Machiavelli’s The Prince, which would later inspire 2Pac’s Makaveli moniker used on his 1996 album, ‘The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory’.

Bhadreshwar said she sent 2Pac a package every week, one of which included a copy of Oasis’ 1995 album ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ on CD, because she was a fan of the band.

The pair met in person in October 1995, in the car park of the downtown courthouse in Los Angeles. “He lifted me up off the tarmac and gave me the tightest hug I’ve had. I felt so much love radiating from him,” she said.

Bhadreshwar noted that 2Pac never talked about his feud with The Notorious B.I.G.

Advertisement

2Pac was shot on September 7, 1996 and died in hospital a week later on September 13. “I was devastated,” Bhadreshwar said. “It took me a long time to get over it. I’ve never had that sort of friendship, or level of trust, with anyone else.”

Meanwhile, Eminem has hailed 2Pac as the “greatest songwriter” of all-time in a new interview.

Speaking during his recent three-hour Shade45 radio show special, titled Music To Be Quarantined By, the rapper explained his love of the late rapper as he prepared to play ‘If I Die Tonight’ from 2Pac’s 1995 album ‘Me Against The World.’